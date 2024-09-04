Zee Entertainment Enterprises Appeals to Bombay High Court for Release of ‘Emergency’ and Censor Certificate

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, co-producer of the much-anticipated film ‘Emergency’, has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking intervention to secure the film’s release and obtain a censor certificate. The plea was submitted on Wednesday, alleging that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has “arbitrarily and illegally” withheld the censor certificate, preventing the film from hitting the theatres as scheduled.

Allegations Against Censor Board

According to the petition filed in the high court, Zee Entertainment claimed that the censor board was ready with the certificate but was deliberately not issuing it, which they argue is in violation of established protocols. The production company has accused the board of acting unlawfully, jeopardizing the release of the film set for September 6.

The plea was mentioned before a division bench comprising Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla, highlighting the urgency of the matter. The court has agreed to hear the petition later in the day.

Controversy Surrounding ‘Emergency’

‘Emergency’, a biographical drama directed, co-produced, and starring Kangana Ranaut as the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has been mired in controversy even before its release. The film, which delves into a critical period in India’s political history, has faced backlash from Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, for allegedly misrepresenting the Sikh community and distorting historical facts.

The objections have fueled debates about the portrayal of sensitive subjects in cinema, with the Sikh community voicing concerns over the accuracy and potential impact of the film’s narrative.