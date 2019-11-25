Subhash Chandra, the chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises stepped down from his post following company's 16.5% stake sale, said reports. However, Subhash Chandra will continue to serve as a non-executive director of the company.

Subhash Chandra, chairman of the Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited’s (ZEEL) board, on Monday resigned from his position following changes in the shareholding, said reports. However, he will remain a non-executive director of the ZEEL. In its stock filing statement, ZEEL said that Subhash Chandra’s resignation has been accepted in line with the requirements of Regulation 17 (lB) of SEBI listing regulations. Chandra’s resignations came following the sale of the company’s 16.5% shares. The ZEEL decided to sale its major stake to repay the loan to certain lenders of the ESSEL Group. Notably, earlier this year, the Zee Entertainment had sold its 11Z% shares to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Market fund for a hefty Rs 4.224 crore.

Subhash Chandra’s son, Punit Goenka, is currently holding the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officers’ post in the company.

Chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) Subhash Chandra has resigned from his position. He will remain Non-Executive Director of the company. pic.twitter.com/VOq63oCUkW — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Though the board accepted Subhash Chandra’s registration, some members wanted him to continue as the chairman. Reports said the board will now have 3 new directors, 1 nominated, 2 independent, after the approval of the shareholders. After the new appointments, the board will have 6 independent directors and 2 members from the parent Essel Group.

However, Subhash Chandra who paid all the debts was praised by social media users. Sandeep Amar on Facebook said that people should learn and appreciate Mr. Subhash Chandra who unlike others paid the debt, sticking to the correct business ethics, even if it meant losing a lot of stake in ZEEL! Kudos Sir!

He added that people who do not run away and pay their debts even in the toughest circumstances, need to be appreciated. This man has set a positive example in the market.

