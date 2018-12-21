Zero movie LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film Zero has hit the theatrical screens this weekend on December 21. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero is SRK's most expensive film and boasts of impressive VFX work. As per early trade estimates, Zero is expected to earn Rs 30 crore on the opening day.

Going by the trailer of the film, Zero revolves around an interesting love triangle between a dwarf named Bauaa Singh (Shah Rukh Khan), a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy named Aafia Bhinder (Anushka Sharma) and a leading female alcoholic actor named Babita Kumari (Katrina Kaif). As per the buzz around the film, Zero is expected to earn Rs 30 crore on Day 1 at the box office. If met with positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics, Zero can cross Rs 100 crore in 3 days.

