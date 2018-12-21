The much-anticipated film of 2018 Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif has finally hit the screens. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero has been all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced. With an impressive trailer, power-packed star cast and special appearances by a lot of Bollywood celebrities, Zero has released amid heightened excitement and anticipation.

Going by the trailer of the film, Zero revolves around an interesting love triangle between a dwarf named Bauaa Singh (Shah Rukh Khan), a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy named Aafia Bhinder (Anushka Sharma) and a leading female alcoholic actor named Babita Kumari (Katrina Kaif). As per the buzz around the film, Zero is expected to earn Rs 30 crore on Day 1 at the box office. If met with positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics, Zero can cross Rs 100 crore in 3 days.

Live Updates

10:29 (IST)

Zero fever is taking India by storm!

Celebrations of Zero are taking the country by storm. In the photos shared by a fan page of Shah Rukh Khan, Fans can be seen dressed as Bauaa Singh carrying a red stole and posters of the film.

10:22 (IST)

Early reviews of Zero are out!

The early reviews of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are pouring on social media and it has BLOCKBUSTER written over it. The social media users who have watched the film are all praises for the film.

10:18 (IST)

Fans celebrate the release of Zero

Fans are elated to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after a long time. In the video shared below, fans can be seen celebrating the release of Zero with colours, music and dance. Take a look at the video here-

10:15 (IST)

Zero released!

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero has hit the screens. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan's character Bauaa Singh are celebrating the film release with flower garlands and colours. Have a look at the video surfacing on social media today.

