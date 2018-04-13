UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Unnao alleged rape incident accused will not be spared. The government will not compromise on the zero tolerance against crime and corruption. “The accused will not be spared, doesn't matter how influential he is,” said Yogi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reacted on the Unnao alleged rape incident and said that his government would not compromise on its policy of zero tolerance against crime and corruption. Reporting to media persons CM Yogi said, “The accused will not be spared, doesn’t matter how influential he is.” When asked about the case in which a 16-year-old has accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother of raping her in June last year.

“The investigation has been handed over to the CBI. I believe the CBI would have arrested the MLA also. Our government will not compromise on this, no matter how influential the accused is, he will not be spared.” Today, Allahabad High Court ordered the arrest of the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl last year. The accused was held by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for scrutinising purpose on early Friday morning.

Further, Allahabad High Court said it will monitor the probe into the horrific rape case. The accused who has defended himself by saying that it the conspiracy of his opponents, has been charged under the POCSO Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

3 FIRs have been filed in the rape case, in the 1st FIR Sengar has been accused in the rape case. The 2nd is in rioting, in which 4 people have been taken into custody. It also included alleged murdering the victim’s father in the judicial custody. The 3rd FIR relates to allegations against the victim’s father, who was later arrested under the Arms Act and jailed by the local cops. The teen from Unnao has accused the BJP UP MLA of raping her in June 2017.

ALSO READ: Politics in Unnao, Kathua rape cases is but natural but why did it take so long for BJP, Congress to make it a cat-mouse game?

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App