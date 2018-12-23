While critics are having a mixed response to Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's Zero, filmmaker Karan Johar is all praise for the movie. Well, the review doesn't impress as Johar is known to be a very close friend of Shah Rukh Khan. Johar starts by saying, the movie is a must watch, contrary to even almost all King Khan fans who have watched the movie.

Karan's all praise review has made him join the likes of Actress Swara Bhaskar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushman Khurrana who went showering praise on the movie a little too much.

While critics are having a mixed response to Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s Zero, filmmaker Karan Johar is all praise for the movie. Well, the review doesn’t impress as Johar is known to be a very close friend of Shah Rukh Khan. Johar starts by saying, the movie is a must watch, contrary to almost all King Khan fans who have come out of theatre suggesting that everyone should dump their expectation at the theatre entrance. Of Anushka’s performance in the film, Karan goes a level up saying she is so “amazing” as she portrays the challenging part. For those who haven’t seen the movie, Anushka plays the role of a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy named Asifa Yusufzai Bhinder.

“ZERO is a must watch for the towering performance of @iamsrk who proves that he is truly the bonafide king of intense romance! His bravado as a performing artist warrants a salute and all the applause! @AnushkaSharma is so so amazing as she portrays a challenging part! And….,” Karan said in his tweet.

ZERO is a must watch for the towering performance of @iamsrk who proves that he is truly the bonafide king of intense romance! His bravado as a performing artist warrants a salute and all the applause! @AnushkaSharma is so so amazing as she portrays a challenging part! And…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 22, 2018

And..#KatrinaKaif gives us her career best performance!! As a damaged super star she throws caution and body language to the winds and gives us her most heartfelt and believable performance! She shines and makes you root for her!! #zero — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 22, 2018

Johar reviews Katrina’s performance as actress’ career “best” till date. Karan says, “And..Katrina Kaif gives us her career-best performance! As a damaged superstar she throws caution and body language to the winds and gives us her most heartfelt and believable performance! She shines and makes you root for her.”

Karan’s all praise review has made him join the likes of Actress Swara Bhaskar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushman Khurrana who went showering praise on the movie a little too much.

As for the critics, the movie is an insipid tale of fanciful possibilities. While News18 critic says Zero is a fantasy ride that ends up nowhere, the Indian Express gave the film 1.5 rating in their review. Noted film critic Taran Adarsh Tweeted, “#OneWordReview… #Zero: FIASCO Rating: ½ Expected so much from this collaboration [SRK and director Aanand L Rai]… Sadly, the flawed writing – especially the second hour – takes the film downhill… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT.”

#OneWordReview…#Zero: FIASCO

Rating: ⭐️ ½

Expected so much from this collaboration [SRK and director Aanand L Rai]… Sadly, the flawed writing – especially the second hour – takes the film downhill… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT… #ZeroReview pic.twitter.com/Hzo1oepata — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More