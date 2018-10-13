Zika virus in Rajasthan: The number of Zika affected case reached 55 in Rajasthan's Jaipur district, out of which 11 are pregnant women. The figures came from Rajasthan health department after a review meeting was held in the state by the additional chief secretary of the medical and health department Veenu Gupta on Friday.

The state health department has adviced pregnant women not to stay/visit Shastri Nagar, where the first incident was reported and where the samples of the mosquito were found. The virus was found by a team headed by National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) in some mosquitoes. Preventive measures have been taken by the health department, such as fogging and anti-larvae activities in the virus affected areas.

The first case of the mosquito-transmitted virus was witnessed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad in January 2017, the second was witnessed in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu in July last year.

As per the World Health Organisation, there is no treatment available for Zika virus infection or its associated diseases, which can cause birth defects when a woman is pregnant.

By which the child’s brain is damaged, or he/she may have small heads. It can also cause blindness, deafness and other inborn problems.

Zika is a mosquito-transmitted infection. The symptoms of the infection are tantamount to dengue and include high fever than 102 degrees, itching on the skin, headache among others.

It is transmitted by a bite of an infected female mosquito, mainly Aedes aegypti, which is known to spread dengue and Chikungunya.

