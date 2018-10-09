A total of 22 people have been tested positive of Zika virus in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Soon after reports about the affected people surfaced, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) issued a notice seeking a detailed report from the health ministry over the outbreak of the life-threatening virus.

Almost a year after the Zika virus was detected in patients in India, a total of 22 people have been tested positive of the deadly virus in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. Soon after the reports of 22 people been affected of a deadly virus, Zika, surfaced, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued a notice seeking a detailed report from the health ministry over the outbreak of the life-threatening virus. The 22 patients also included a Bihar native, who had recently paid a visit to his hometown Siwan. After the Zika cases surfaced, the district administration was put on high alert to monitor the people who might show the same symptoms as those affected.

Apart from Rajasthan, a report by TOI stated that Bihar authorities have also issued advisories to all the district health authorities to monitor the situation. The alert in Bihar was sounded after it was found that out of the 22 people, 1 person was a Bihar native who had recently visited the state.

According to reports, a seven-member high-level central team rushed to Jaipur in order to lend a helping hand at the government hospitals. The 7-member team will also be assisting the state authorities in containing the Zika virus. Reports add that a National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has also been activated to undertake regular monitoring situation.

Taking cognizance of the media reports, the health ministry said that they have detected 22 confirmed cases of Zika virus. It added that mosquito samples are being taken from the area and the situations are being monitored closely.

Apart from India, at least 86 countries are said to be dealing with the Zika virus. talking about India, the first case was of Zika virus was reported from Ahmedabad in January 2017.

