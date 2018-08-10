Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs & Sports and MoS (Independent Charge) Information & Broadcasting Government of India, Olympic Silver medalist Rajyavardhan Rathore addressed India New event Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Rajyavardhan Rathore said that challenges will be there in everybody's life and it doesn't depend on situation but how you take yourself in a given situation decides your destiny.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs & Sports and MoS (Independent Charge) Information & Broadcasting Government of India, Olympic Silver medalist Rajyavardhan Rathore addressed India New event Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The theme of the programme is based on living life to the fullest and how people from various walks of life and under tough circumstances, have achieved their objectives against the odds. Speaking at the event, Rajyavardhan Rathore said that challenges will be there in everybody’s life and it doesn’t depend on situation but how you take yourself in a given situation decides your destiny.

Honouring people from different walks of life and those have achieved big objectives in their lives without basic requirements, Rajyavardhan Rathore, who himself has served 8 years of his in the Indian Army, said that he cannot compare himself with these people. Everyone has objectives in their lives but when you achieve them at the end of the day, you feel satisfied.

Speaking about promoting sports in the country, Rajyavardhan Rathore said their objective is to search young talent and especially those kids who are 10-12 years old and have passion for sport. Rathore said that they are working on changing policies so that it can benefit the young talent in the country.

On being asked about Rahul Gandhi, Rajyavardhan Rathore said that he has a cute smile. Rathore added that Rahul Gandhi while responding to a question that what he can give to this country had said that he will give maaza (entertainment) to the country which he is giving.

Speaking on the issue of nationalism, Rajyavardhan Rathore said that we cannot outsource the security for ours homes, our country, therefore everyone has to respect, protect their home and the country and it does not matter whether we are wearing the uniform or not.

Rajyavardhan Rathore also honoured people from different walks of life who achieved their dreams against the odds at India News Award Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara awards.

#ZindagiNaMilegiDobara Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs & Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) honours Shivangi Pathak (India's Youngest Mountaineer to summit Mt. Everest) at #IndiaNewsAwards pic.twitter.com/lV9t3PB5fo — NewsX (@NewsX) August 10, 2018

#ZindagiNaMilegiDobara Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs & Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) honours the first Indian Paralympian to win two gold medals at the Paralympics Devendra Jhajharia for Excellence in Social Work at #IndiaNewsAwards pic.twitter.com/g3z5DnsiJb — NewsX (@NewsX) August 10, 2018

#ZindagiNaMilegiDobara Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs & Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) honours Manish Goel for Excellence in Social Work at #IndiaNewsAwards pic.twitter.com/bh776nvV2x — NewsX (@NewsX) August 10, 2018

#ZindagiNaMilegiDobara Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs & Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) honours wrestler Divya Kakran at #IndiaNewsAwards pic.twitter.com/Tw9IF5AVHg — NewsX (@NewsX) August 10, 2018

#ZindagiNaMilegiDobara Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs & Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) honours Anita Kundu (1st Woman to scale Mt. Everest from China Side at #IndiaNewsAwards pic.twitter.com/86z5Mo55Lh — NewsX (@NewsX) August 10, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More