Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal on religious bias: Deepinder Goyal, chief of popular restaurant discovery and food delivery service app Zomato, said on Wednesday that food has no religion and his company won’t entertain religious bias to achieve business targets. Goyal’s remark came on Twitter minutes after a person refused to accept food from a non-Hindu delivery man. The Zomato chief said the company is proud of the idea of one India that promotes the rich value of the country’s composite culture. At the same same time, he made it clear that Zomato isn’t afraid of losing any business that contradicts their values.

The controversy has divided Twitterati into two groups. While one group supports Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal, the other stands firm on the customer’s views. A Twitter user also mentioned how Zomato didn’t even bother to reply to a customer after a shard of glass was found in his food.

The country is witnessing a sudden rise in incidents like religious intolerance and lynchings. On Friday, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to the central government, National Human Rights Commission and 10 states including Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan to explain what they have done to curb such violence on a petition that accused states of not implementing the top court’s 11-point prescription to curb such violence.

