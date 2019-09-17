Zomato delivery executives go on mass strike in Mumbai, Bengaluru after online food app cuts incentives: The problem began after Zomato, which used to pay its delivery boy Rs 40 per food delivery, decided to cut the remuneration to Rs 30 in Bengaluru and Mumbai under the revised rate card.

Zomato delivery executives go on mass strike in Mumbai, Bengaluru after online food app cuts incentives: Scores of Zomato food delivery executives went on a mass strike in Mumbai and Bengaluru on Monday after the online food aggregator slashed their incentives. The problem began after Zomato, which used to pay its delivery boy Rs 40 per food delivery, decided to cut the remuneration to Rs 30 in Bengaluru and Mumbai under the revised rate card. Expecting non-cooperation from its food delivery executives, Zomato had informed restaurants that there could be a rider churn in this week.

The new incentive structure says delivery executives will get an incentive of Rs 850 for 46 touchpoints. Earlier, they used to get Rs 20 per touchpoint, now they will get Rs 18.6 per touchpoint. The agitating delivery executives alleged the new payout structure forces them to do more deliveries to earn the same incentive while Zomato says it has enabled its delivery partners to perform more deliveries in the same amount of time by reducing average delivery time.

Food delivery app Zomato, which had won hearts all over the internet with its reply to a customer who cancelled his order after learning that the rider boy is non-Hindu, had sacked many employees in the past.

Though Zomato claims it follows different metrics including base pay, delivery touchpoints, user satisfaction, minimum guarantee etc. to appreciate it’s delivery partners’ efforts, it had sacked 541 employees on September 7, 2019, due to the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven bots and automation in resolving customer queries. The number of laid-off people was 10 per cent of the company’s total workforce, reports said. However, the company regretted the inconvenience caused to its users and said they are working to resume the services in the affected areas.

Reports said Zomato is all set to compete with Netflix and Prime. A company going to launch video streaming content on September 16. Videos will be available under the new Videos tab in the app and will include more than 2000 videos in a different category too. The videos will be available in English and Hindi language. Most of the shows will be hosted by chef Sanjeev Kapoor, comedians Sumukhi Suresh and Sahil Shah. The company claims it has around 70 million mostly active user with 1.4 million premium Gold subscribers.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App