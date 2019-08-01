Zomato religion row: The Jabalpur Police is likely to take action against a Twitter user who identifies himself as Pandit Amit Shukla with the username @NaMo_SARKAAR for promoting religious bigotry. Reports said Amit Shukla refused to accept a food packet from a non-Hindu delivery man he had ordered on Zomato. The matter didn’t end here. Shukla then took to Twitter and boasted about his act. He shared the order status with a map from a locality in Jabalpur and mentioned how he cancelled the order. Shukla said he cancelled his order after a delivery man called Faiyaz was assigned to deliver his food.

Minutes later, Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal condemned the religious bigotry promoted by Shukla and made it clear that food has no religion. Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal’s act garnered immense praise on social media platforms. In a message, Uber Eats also expressed support to Zomato on Jabalpur Muslim delivery boy row. Uber Eats tweeted: Zomato, fret not. You have Uber Eats’ support. There is nothing else that the Internet is discussing apart from the controversy that ensued after a Jabalpur man cancelled an order from Zomato because the delivery boy was “non-Hindu”.

On being questioned about the issue, food delivery executive Faiyaz said the consumer’s behaviour has hurt him but he can’t help it because he is a needy person. Zomato is also facing criticism from some consumers for defending its decision to not change the food delivery executive for a customer. Several people, who don’t seem to agree with Zomato’s stance on the issue, have started leaving one-star reviews on Google Play and App Store, reports said.

