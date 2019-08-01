Food delivery app Zomato won hearts all over the internet with its reply to a customer who cancelled his order after learning that the rider boy is non-Hindu. The company took to social media and tweeted food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion.

Food delivery app Zomato won hearts all over the social media with its reply after a man cancelled his order because the delivery person was a non-Hindu. Reports said Amit Shukla from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh took to social media to express his dissatisfaction after he learned that the rider is non-Hindu. Shukla demanded his order to be cancelled or allocated the new rider to deliver food. The food delivery app responded quickly and tweeted they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation.

The customer Amit Shukla replied that the Zomato can’t force him to take food. He said he doesn’t want a refund just cancelled the order. The food delivery app with its quirky reply said food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion, Zomato tweeted.

Infuriated with the cancellation charges, the man threatened the food app with legal action. Amit tweeted Zomato is forcing them to take deliveries from people they don’t want else they won’t refund and won’t cooperate. He said he is removing this app and will discuss the issue with his lawyers, he tweeted.

Food for thought pic.twitter.com/zZ3k6YfuzI — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

The man also shared the social media conversation with the company’s helpdesk. The company’s CEO Deepinder Goyal also took to social media and slammed the Amit Shukla for his remarks. Goyal stood by the company values and decision.

We are proud of the idea of India – and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/cgSIW2ow9B — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 31, 2019

Several users on social media slammed the Amit and applauded the Zomato for its gesture. A social media user tweeted: So very proud of Team @ZomatoIN for calling out this strange person. Bravo! #IdeaOfIndia.

So very proud of Team @ZomatoIN for calling out this strange person. Bravo! #IdeaOfIndia 🙏🏽🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/1UdHFJ3Bbo — Rohit Bansal 🇮🇳 (@theRohitBansal) July 31, 2019

Actor Swara Bhasker tweeted: Kudos 2 u Mr. Goyal! @deepigoyal THANK YOU for standing up for the real idea of #India & true Indian values! You are a true citizen & patriot. 🇮🇳 More power to u!! @ZomatoIN @Zomato ♥️ I hope larger corporations who in the past haven’t had the courage 2 stand up to trolls learn!

Kudos 2 u Mr. Goyal ! @deepigoyal THANK YOU for standing up for the real idea of #India & true Indian values! You are a true citizen & patriot. 🇮🇳 More power to u!! @ZomatoIN @Zomato ♥️ I hope larger corporations who in the past haven’t had the courage 2 stand up to trolls learn! https://t.co/TEdME0y0d3 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 31, 2019

Zomato’s rival Uber Eats India, too, showed solidarity with the Zomato. Uber Eats tweeted: we stand by you.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also lauded the company’s response to a customer. He tweeted: Respect. I love your app. Thank you for giving me a reason to admire the company behind it.

Respect. I love your app. Thank you for giving me a reason to admire the company behind it. https://t.co/nohfkYsrJQ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 31, 2019

Love it when big organisations and companies show spine and uphold good principles and values in these trying times 👏 https://t.co/GPBkAxefXQ — Sydney Atkins (@sydneydxb) July 31, 2019

Utter shit! Ppl like them are the blot on this nation. When you see such ppl' post, your day is screwed. @ZomatoIN I've enjoyed your service but never ever could imagined that shitty logic! God save this country from these hooligans. As they say, jingoism is the new patriotism🤧 https://t.co/Cbor6G7Hms — Ashutosh Yadav 🇮🇳 (@Ashutoshkry_29) July 31, 2019

Thank you for being brave. Very rare in the cowardice-filled Corporate world. Get ready for troll attacks, App deinstalls, one or two IT raids perhaps, and lots of barbs. In short, the standard toolkit. — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) July 31, 2019

