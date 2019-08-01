Food delivery app Zomato won hearts all over the social media with its reply after a man cancelled his order because the delivery person was a non-Hindu. Reports said Amit Shukla from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh took to social media to express his dissatisfaction after he learned that the rider is non-Hindu. Shukla demanded his order to be cancelled or allocated the new rider to deliver food. The food delivery app responded quickly and tweeted they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation.
The customer Amit Shukla replied that the Zomato can’t force him to take food. He said he doesn’t want a refund just cancelled the order. The food delivery app with its quirky reply said food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion, Zomato tweeted.
Infuriated with the cancellation charges, the man threatened the food app with legal action. Amit tweeted Zomato is forcing them to take deliveries from people they don’t want else they won’t refund and won’t cooperate. He said he is removing this app and will discuss the issue with his lawyers, he tweeted.
The man also shared the social media conversation with the company’s helpdesk. The company’s CEO Deepinder Goyal also took to social media and slammed the Amit Shukla for his remarks. Goyal stood by the company values and decision.
Several users on social media slammed the Amit and applauded the Zomato for its gesture. A social media user tweeted: So very proud of Team @ZomatoIN for calling out this strange person. Bravo! #IdeaOfIndia.
Actor Swara Bhasker tweeted: Kudos 2 u Mr. Goyal! @deepigoyal THANK YOU for standing up for the real idea of #India & true Indian values! You are a true citizen & patriot. 🇮🇳 More power to u!! @ZomatoIN @Zomato ♥️ I hope larger corporations who in the past haven’t had the courage 2 stand up to trolls learn!
Zomato’s rival Uber Eats India, too, showed solidarity with the Zomato. Uber Eats tweeted: we stand by you.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also lauded the company’s response to a customer. He tweeted: Respect. I love your app. Thank you for giving me a reason to admire the company behind it.