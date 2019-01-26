Assamese musical sensation Zubeen Garg is in legal trouble because of an audio tape in which he is allegedly using unparliamentary words for India's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. The FIR was filed in Assam’s Hojai district at the Lanka Police Station on Saturday by Satya Rajan Bohra, state vice president BJP, Kisan Morcha, Assam.

For purportedly using “unparliamentary” language in order to defame the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, an FIR was filed against the Assamese musical sensation Zubeen Garg on Saturday. The entire incident came to light after an audiotape surfaced on social media platform Whatsapp. The FIR was filed in Assam’s Hojai district at the Lanka Police Station on Saturday by Satya Rajan Bohra, State Vice President BJP, Kisan Morcha, Assam. Satya Bohra mentioned on his Facebook profile that he is not holding any personal grudge against Zubeen and it’s just that the way Zubeen behaved cannot be accepted in an educated and civilised Assamese society.

While it has not been proved yet that the clip was originally recorded by Zubeen, Satya said in a statement that “Zubeen is a huge name and he has a large number of young followers and his audio will impact the youth in a negative way.”

According to reports, Satya Bohra received the clip after the announcement of Bharat Ratna awards on Friday night. “It is not appropriate to repeat what he said on any forum so I will avoid doing that. By defaming the Bharat Ratna, he has insulted Dr Bhupen Hazarika too — the voice and pride of Assam,” Bohra added.

Dr Bhupen Hazarika, who is an Assamese playback singer, was esteemed with the Bharat Ratna on January 25. In the FIR, Bohra has urged the police to take the required steps on a strict note so that these type of “anti-national and anti-social” activities can be restricted.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03NflqYaZp4

