Saturday, March 1, 2025
Assam CM Encourages Youth Leadership of BJP by Setting Mandal President Age Limit at 45

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, organized a grand organizational workshop and felicitation ceremony for the newly appointed new -elected district and mandal presidents at the party’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, today.

In his concluding speech at the workshop, Chief Minister Dr . Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that under the Congress regime, many communities were neglected and left behind. However, under BJP rule, these groups are now being uplifted through various welfare schemes. He urged the newly appointed district and mandal presidents to remain vigilant and work tirelessly as dedicated sentinels of the party’s vision.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the BJP government is essential for the future security and prosperity of Assam and Assamese identity. He highlighted that it is only because of the BJP’s governance that Assamese has been recognized as a classical language globally, and the historic Charaideo Maidam has gained international prominence. The state’s achievements and the gateway to a golden future are being unlocked through Advantage Assam 2.0, which has paved the way for an investment of approximately ₹4.91 crore in Assam.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices and dedication of the six late former state BJP presidents, Party President Dilip Saikia called upon the newly appointed district and mandal presidents to take charge as commanders in the upcoming panchayat, autonomous council, BTR, and assembly elections, ensuring a decisive victory for the party.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the 65 lakh party members, President Dilip Saikia thanked Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for giving a new identity to the tea tribe’s rich cultural heritage through the launch of the grand Jhumair Binondini dance performance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as a visionary of a modern and progressive Assam, Saikia stated that Advantage Assam 2.0 has set the foundation for a transformed and prosperous Assam, attracting massive national and international investments and collaborations.

Addressing the organizational gathering, former Assam Chief Minister and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a great advantage for Assam and the Northeast. Since taking office in 2016, PM Modi has ensured that a Union Minister visits the Northeast every 15 days, which has led to the region’s emergence as the gateway to South and Southeast Asia.

During today’s event, BJP National General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santosh unveiled BJP Barta, the official mouthpiece of Assam BJP, dedicated to the revered memory of senior party leader Late Harekrishna Bharali.

The organizational session, presided over by President Dilip Saikia, was attended by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP National General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santosh, BJP National Secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, BJP’s Assam in-charge Habeesh Dwivedi, outgoing Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, Assam BJP’s Organizational General Secretary G.R. Rabindra Raju, along with the newly appointed district presidents from Assam’s 39 organizational districts and 433 newly appointed mandal presidents.

Out of the expected 507 party functionaries, 500 leaders were present at today’s meeting, demonstrating the party’s growing strength and taking a firm pledge to ensure a resounding victory in every upcoming election.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma BJP

