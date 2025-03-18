Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Assam CM Joins Truth Social Following PM Modi’s Lead

In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has joined the social media platform Truth Social, following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has joined the social media platform Truth Social, following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his inaugural post on the platform, Prime Minister Modi expressed his enthusiasm about engaging with the global community, saying, “Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come.” Along with his message, PM Modi shared a photo from his 2019 visit to the US, where he was seen on stage with former President Donald Trump in Houston, Texas.

In a subsequent post, the Prime Minister reshared a video link of his podcast with American AI researcher Lex Fridman, which had been shared by Trump earlier. The podcast was widely discussed, contributing to growing interest in Modi’s engagement with international audiences.

Launched in February 2022, Truth Social was created following the ban of former President Donald Trump from X (formerly Twitter). Trump’s confidante, billionaire Elon Musk, later acquired X and reinstated Trump on the platform. Despite this, many political figures continue to use Truth Social as a direct means of communication with their followers.

Following PM Modi’s decision to join the platform, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also made his debut on Truth Social. Sarma shared his intention to have an active and meaningful engagement with the platform’s community. He wrote, “Following Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s decision to engage with the people in Truth Social platform, I also look forward to having active community engagement in the platform.”

Sarma encouraged his followers to join him on Truth Social by sharing his profile link: [https://truthsocial.com/@himantabiswa](https://truthsocial.com/@himantabiswa).

This move marks a step forward in utilizing newer platforms for political communication, with both leaders embracing Truth Social to interact with their followers and engage in global conversations.

