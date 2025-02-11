Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Assam CM Meets Singapore President, Strengthens Ties in Key Sectors Ahead of Advantage Assam

Assam CM Meets Singapore President, Strengthens Ties in Key Sectors Ahead of Advantage Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma met with the President of Singapore, His Excellency Tharman Shanmugaratnam, to discuss ongoing collaborative projects and explore new opportunities under the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized Assam’s role as a gateway to Southeast Asia and recalled President Tharman’s visit to the state in 2022, which strengthened bilateral relations. The discussion also focused on Singapore’s participation in Advantage Assam 2, the state’s flagship global investment summit.

 

Advantage Assam 2 aims to position the state as an emerging investment hub, attracting global investors across sectors like manufacturing, infrastructure, tourism, and technology. The first edition, held in 2018, witnessed participation from major international stakeholders and saw significant investment commitments. This year’s summit is expected to further boost Assam’s economic growth by fostering collaborations in key emerging industries such as semiconductors, green energy, and advanced technology—areas where Singapore has proven expertise.

Singapore’s continued partnership in Advantage Assam 2 underscores the growing economic ties between the state and the Southeast Asian nation. The meeting reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to leveraging each other’s strengths for sustainable development and fostering stronger trade and investment ties.

advantage assam Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

