Assam CM Thanks Delhi Voters for BJP’s Historic Victory; Meets Industrialists to Boost Assam’s Growth

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to the people of Delhi for their overwhelming support, which contributed to BJP’s historic victory in the national capital after 27 years. The victory marks a major political shift in the country, following a decade of misrule by AAP, and further solidifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and mass popularity.

In a statement, Dr. Sarma hailed the people’s faith in BJP and reiterated the party’s commitment to transforming Delhi. “This overwhelming mandate is a testament to the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the tireless efforts of our party workers. Under his guidance, the double-engine government will now drive Delhi towards becoming one of the world’s best cities,” he said.

As a star campaigner for BJP, Dr. Sarma had addressed around 10 rallies in Delhi, criticizing the city’s current state and promising rapid development under BJP governance.

On his visit to Mumbai, Dr. Sarma held key meetings with top industrialists to promote Assam’s industrial prospects ahead of the second edition of Advantage Assam. The event, scheduled for February 25-26, is aimed at showcasing Assam’s growth potential and attracting major investments in various sectors.

Dr. Sarma held high-level discussions with JSW Group Chairman and Managing Director, Sajjan Jindal, focusing on collaborations in Assam’s infrastructure and energy sectors. He extended an invitation to Jindal for Advantage Assam 2.0 to explore partnership opportunities.

Further, Dr. Sarma met Welspun Group Chairman, BK Goenka, to discuss investments in textiles, energy, water treatment, and infrastructure sectors in Assam. The Chief Minister also met Essar Group Vice Chairman, Ravi Ruia, to explore prospects in electric truck manufacturing and renewable energy projects, inviting Ruia to participate in Advantage Assam 2.0.

Dr. Sarma emphasized that Advantage Assam 2.0 would be a pivotal platform to implement the state government’s ambitious plans, attract investments, and spur economic growth in Assam.