Assam: Landslide win expected in Panchayat polls, says BJP Leader Himangshu S Baishya

A landslide victory is expected in the upcoming Panchayat election, which has been claimed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himangshu Shekhar Baishya. In total, more than 1.80 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the two-phase elections. This includes 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters, and 408 voters from the […]

A landslide victory is expected in the upcoming Panchayat election, which has been claimed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himangshu Shekhar Baishya.

In total, more than 1.80 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the two-phase elections. This includes 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters, and 408 voters from the third gender, across 25,007 polling stations. The second phase of voting is scheduled to be held on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts, and counting of votes will take place on May 11.

The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited a mega gathering in the Chaygaon HS School field, where thousands of people came on the last day of the rally for the Panchayat polls. Speaking to the media, the Assam CM stated, “It will be a good result in Palasbari and Chaygaon, even in Somoria, people are heading towards the BJP, minority people are also understanding that child marriage is bad.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

One of the key aspects of the Panchayat polls this time is the intensity with which the campaigns have been made, making it a mega election. The local leaders of the South Kamrup district have mobilised thousands of voters, who have been able to draw huge crowds. Speaking to NewsX, State Invitee Member, BJP Assam, Himangshu Shekhar Baishya further stated, “I think the crowd which we have seen and the people all around who have come and joined the meeting, it was around 15,000 plus people. So, after seeing the mood of the people, we can say that we are winning by a huge margin. It is not only in our district, it is in the entire Assam.”

He has further highlighted the lack of role of the opposition, which has proven to be an advantage for the BJP. “I think after CM Himanta Biswa Sharma has taken responsibility, we can see the opposition is becoming weak day by day, they have no alternative against us, they have no issue against us, and the public is in support of the BJP,” added Himangshu Shekhar Baishya.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already secured a significant lead ahead of the polls, winning 37 Zila Parishad seats unopposed (35 by BJP and 2 by Asom Gana Parishad – AGP), along with 288 Anchalik Panchayat seats (259 BJP, 29 AGP).