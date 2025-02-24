Home
Assam’s Cultural Heritage Take Center Stage During PM Modi’s Historic Visit: State BJP President Dilip Saikia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam on Monday, February 24 aimed at showcasing the vibrant 'Jhumur' dance of the rich tea-tribe and Adivasi communities on the world stage, marks a historic milestone for the state. By celebrating this integral part of Assamese culture with grand festivities, the unity and […]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on Monday, February 24 aimed at showcasing the vibrant ‘Jhumur’ dance of the rich tea-tribe and Adivasi communities on the world stage, marks a historic milestone for the state. By celebrating this integral part of Assamese culture with grand festivities, the unity and brotherhood within our diverse society have been beautifully showcased. This historic initiative, led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP-led alliance government in Assam, reaffirms the party’s unwavering commitment to the growth and development of every community in the state,” stated Assam BJP President, Dilip Saikia.

Celebrating Assam’s Tea Culture

Welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the grand event ‘Jhumuir Binondini,’ President Saikia expressed, “This is a golden moment for Assam’s tea culture. The Prime Minister’s presence has elevated the occasion’s significance. This initiative to bring the culture of the tea-tribe and Adivasi communities to the global platform is commendable. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for this visionary effort. The Bharatiya Janata Party is a party rooted in cultural and geo-nationalism, consistently working for the nation’s cultural heritage, spiritual thought, and economic progress. This tradition of promoting the cultural identity of marginalized and endangered communities at the national and international levels will continue under BJP’s governance. ‘Jhumuir Binondini’ stands as a remarkable example of this vision.”

Commitment to Inclusive Development

President Saikia reiterated, “Our government is equally committed to uplifting every community in Assam. Alongside cultural promotion, we are also dedicated to the economic development of these communities. The ongoing peace and progress in the Bodoland Territorial Region, benefiting over 35 lakh people, is a testament to the Triple Engine Government’s relentless drive for inclusive growth. This momentum will continue to propel every community forward.”

Welfare Initiatives for Tea-Tribe Communities

Highlighting BJP’s initiatives for the upliftment of the historically marginalized tea-tribe communities, Saikia stated, “Our government has increased the wages of tea garden workers to ₹251, built over 200 government schools in tea garden areas, reserved 3% of Class III and Class IV government jobs for tea-tribe and Adivasi candidates, and signed the historic Adivasi Peace Accord. Additionally, ₹1 crore has been allocated for road construction in 850 tea gardens, while under the Shaheed Dayal Das Panika scheme, ₹25,000 financial assistance has been provided to 8,000 youth from tea-tribe communities. Moreover, cultural stages are being constructed in every tea estate with a grant of ₹15 lakh in honor of Malati Orang. These welfare measures reflect BJP’s sincere commitment to the growth and empowerment of the tea-tribe communities.”

Enhancing Assam’s Global Standing

Discussing the Prime Minister’s visit, President Dilip Saikia remarked, “The Prime Minister’s participation in the grand cultural event ‘Jhumuir Binondini’ and the high-profile investment summit ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ not only elevates Assam’s pride but also enhances the state’s importance on the national and international stage.”

