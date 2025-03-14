Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Newsx North East»
  • Holi Festivities Begin in Imphal with Traditional Pyre Lighting, Biren Singh calls for peace

Holi Festivities Begin in Imphal with Traditional Pyre Lighting, Biren Singh calls for peace

The vibrant festival of Holi has officially begun in Imphal, Manipur, with celebrations across the city. A large gathering of people marked the occasion in the Mantripukhuri area, where festivities kicked off with traditional rituals and music.

The vibrant festival of Holi has officially begun in Imphal, Manipur, with celebrations across the city. A large gathering of people marked the occasion in the Mantripukhuri area, where festivities kicked off with traditional rituals and music.

In a notable public appearance, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took part in the celebrations, lighting the traditional Holi pyre—a significant event that symbolizes the onset of the festival in the state. His presence added to the festive spirit, drawing cheers from attendees.

Holi, known for its unique cultural significance in Manipur, is celebrated with a blend of traditional rituals, Thabal Chongba (a traditional Manipuri dance), and community gatherings. The festival will continue for the next few days with music, dance, and colors bringing people together in celebration.

 

In his first video message since his resignation last month, Singh said, “I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Holi. Holi is traditionally and historically inseparable from Manipur.”

 

The festival celebrates the triumph of truth, said the former CM of the state which is under President’s Rule.

 

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, rendering at least 250 people dead and thousands homeless. Many of the internally displaced people are now living in relief camps.

 

“Like in the previous year, the festival has been celebrated in a sustained manner due to the prevailing situation in the state. I also share my grievances with those staying in relief camps. My belief, as well as prayer, is that peace is restored in the state soon and once again the previous life that existed in the state before the violence began is established,” he said.

The Rich History Of Manipur: From Independent Kingdom To Part Of The Indian Union
newsx

Holi Festivities Begin in Imphal with Traditional Pyre Lighting, Biren Singh calls for peace
A tragic incident unfolde

South Carolina Woman Accused of Stabbing Newborn to Death with Letter Opener
newsx

Islamic State Leader Killed in Iraq, Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani Confirms
newsx

Mark Carney Takes Oath As Canada’s New Prime Minister
newsx

Nature Plays Holi In Delhi! Rain And Rainbow Create A Spectacular Festival Atmosphere
