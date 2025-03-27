Manipur: Controversy Erupts Over Hun-Thadou Festival In Assam

A dispute has surfaced regarding the celebration of the Hun-Thadou Cultural Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Guwahati on April 4, 2025. The controversy involves two key organizations, the Thadou Students’ Association (TSA) and the Kuki Inpi Assam (KIA).

A dispute has surfaced regarding the celebration of the Hun-Thadou Cultural Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Guwahati on April 4, 2025. The controversy involves two key organizations, the Thadou Students’ Association (TSA) and the Kuki Inpi Assam (KIA), with both groups issuing contradictory statements on the festival’s legitimacy and impact.

The TSA, in its media release on March 26, 2025, strongly condemned what it called an “illegal diktat” issued by various Kuki SoO groups, including the KIA, which attempted to obstruct the celebration of the Hun-Thadou Festival. TSA stressed that these directives were blatant violations of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India, particularly the right to freedom of speech and expression, as well as the right to peacefully co-exist.

The TSA asserts that Thadou, as a distinct community, has the right to celebrate its culture, separate from the Kuki identity. They rejected any attempts by Kuki groups to suppress the celebration, affirming that the Hun-Thadou Festival is an integral part of Thadou’s cultural heritage. TSA emphasized that the festival represents unity, tradition, and progress, and no amount of intimidation or diktats would prevent its celebration. The organization also warned that any attempt to forcibly stop the festival would meet strong legal and democratic resistance, appealing to peace-loving citizens, community leaders, and organizations to support the celebration.

Speaking to NewsX, Michael Haokip, President of TSA, agreed that both Kuki-Thadou are from the same stock of people, however, he has claimed that the primary identity is Thadou. “I agree we are from the same stock of people, but within this so-called “Kuki-Thadou” group, our primary identity was Thadou before the advent of the British. Post colonialism, they imposed a name called Kuki, but Thadou never accepted this name, and the Constitution of India provides us a distinct identity.” He further alleged that the Kuki identity has been used for political agendas. “The issue is that Kuki is now used as a political identity to demand separation, and we don’t believe in further polarisation as it’s not possible for the Government of India to go back in time to change boundaries,” added Michael Haokip.

In contrast, KIA, the highest traditional body of the Kuki people in Assam, issued a stern diktat opposing the festival. The KIA, in its directive, criticized the organization of the Hun-Thadou Cultural Festival, claiming that it poses harm to Kuki interests. They outlined several reasons for their opposition, citing the aftermath of the violent conflict in Manipur in 2023, where they claimed there is a standing order prohibiting any festival other than the government-recognized Kuki Chavang Kut Festival. KIA also argued that the Thadou identity challenges the Kuki identity and could worsen the fragile communal situation in Assam.

KIA further warned that the festival represents a threat to the unity of the Kuki community and banned the celebration of any separate identity that contests Kuki identity. The KIA’s diktat urges all community members, especially students and workers, to avoid partaking in any activity related to the festival. It also warned of action against those who defy the directive.

Speaking to NewsX, a senior Kuki Students leader on stated that “In light of the ongoing crisis in Manipur, where over 60,000 individuals have been displaced, we have decided to scale down all celebrations, including family gatherings and the festivities of Christmas and New Year. To celebrate during such a time would undermine the suffering of those in crisis. Additionally, there are concerns about the nexus between the TSA group and Biren Singh. Given the situation in Manipur, we will not be holding celebrations here; instead, Guwahati has been selected by those people. The Thadou Inpi also does not recognize those pushing for such celebrations amidst these difficult circumstances.

The dispute between the TSA and KIA has sparked heated debates on social media, with some supporting the TSA’s stance on preserving Thadou cultural practices, while others align with KIA’s call for unity within the Kuki community. The differing perspectives underscore the ongoing tension surrounding ethnic identities and cultural practices in Assam.

The Hun-Thadou Cultural Festival, which aims to celebrate the traditions and customs of the Thadou people, remains a focal point of this cultural and political controversy. The outcome of this standoff will likely have significant implications for the future of cultural celebrations and inter-community relations in Manipur.

