Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Newsx North East»
  • Manipur: Kuki Groups Issue Pre-Conditions As MHA Calls For Key Kuki-Meitei Meet

Manipur: Kuki Groups Issue Pre-Conditions As MHA Calls For Key Kuki-Meitei Meet

In a push to end the turmoil in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called a meeting on April 5 to discuss the regional issues.

Manipur: Kuki Groups Issue Pre-Conditions As MHA Calls For Key Kuki-Meitei Meet

Kuki-Zo leadership across Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District, has unanimously declared three non-negotiable preconditions for any cessation of hostilities.


In a push to end the turmoil in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called a meeting on April 5 to discuss the regional issues, which will likely see the Meiteis and the Kukis coming together for the first time since the conflict began. Kuki-Zo leadership across Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District, has unanimously declared three non-negotiable preconditions for any cessation of hostilities. The declaration was made during a consultation meeting held at the KBC Centre Church Hall, Kangpokpi District Headquarters, in the presence of the Kuki-Zo Council, the apex political platform representing the Kuki-Zo people.

The consultation meet was organized by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District.

The pre-condition announcement comes ahead of the MHA’s scheduled talks between the warring Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities on April 5 in the national capital.

The three pre-conditions for cessation of hostilities are:

1). No Cross-Movement: There shall be no movement of Meitei individuals in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas and vice versa.
2). Initiation of Dialogue: Meaningful and structured dialogue must commence during the cessation of hostility.
3). Six-Month Ceasefire Period: The cessation of hostilities shall be observed for six months.

Speaking to the media, Henlianthang Thanglet, Chairman of Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), said, “We have declared that in the meeting, we demand the cessation of hostilities, and we don’t want any cross movement of Meiteis; initiation of dialogue and the cessation of hostilities shall be observed for a period of six months.”

As tensions continue to simmer, all eyes are now on the April 5 meeting, where the Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to facilitate negotiations that could shape the trajectory of inter-community relations in the region.

There was no official statement from the Meitei side at the time of writing this report. A member of a prominent CSO told NewsX on the condition of anonymity that they are unsure about attending the meeting.

ALSO READ: Manipur: Controversy Erupts Over Hun-Thadou Festival In Assam

