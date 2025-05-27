Manipur: Shirui Lily Festival Marks a Celebration of Culture and Resilience

The Shirui Lily Festival, held in the picturesque hills of Ukhrul, Manipur, is not just a celebration of the region’s beauty but a poignant reminder of resilience amidst turmoil. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the festival and its fifth edition, making it an especially significant event for the people of Manipur. In a […]

The Shirui Lily Festival, held in the picturesque hills of Ukhrul, Manipur, is not just a celebration of the region’s beauty but a poignant reminder of resilience amidst turmoil. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the festival and its fifth edition, making it an especially significant event for the people of Manipur.

In a state that has witnessed considerable unrest in recent years, the festival provides a rare opportunity to heal and unite. The event, which coincides with the blooming of the endangered Shiroi Lily – the state flower of Manipur – brings together communities in a display of cultural vibrancy and unity.

“We felt that it was time to start healing, to come back stronger, and to unite for a purpose,” said Pooja Elangbam, Director of Tourism, Government of Manipur, who was instrumental in organizing the event. “The Shiroi Lily Festival is a perfect beginning for this journey of resilience.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The festival highlights the rich cultural heritage of the Tangkhul Naga community, who dominate the Ukhrul region. Traditional dances, music, and displays of the community’s history are being showcased to remind the younger generation of their roots. The festival also features exhibitions of ancient items, including cooking tools and traditional utensils that have been preserved for over a century.

“We have been able to gather a lot of support from local communities, especially from the Shiroi village. It has been overwhelming,” Elangbam added.

A central attraction at the first day of the festival was the traditional pork-eating competition, a local delicacy competition that brought a sense of fun and competition to the proceedings. Spectators from all corners of Manipur, and even across the country, gathered to witness this quirky yet popular contest.

This festival, set in the backdrop of the region’s natural beauty, not only serves as a celebration but also as a catalyst for restoring normalcy in the wake of past violence. The event brought together people from diverse communities, participating in various cultural and culinary activities, thereby showcasing the state’s resilience and the strength of its cultural identity.

After two years of violent incidents, the Shiroi Lily Festival presents an opportunity to shift the focus back on the vibrancy of Manipur’s culture and the unifying power of festivals. The community’s determination to preserve their heritage and traditions, coupled with the sense of joy and togetherness at this year’s event, signals hope for a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.