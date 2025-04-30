Meet the Girl from Nagaland Who is Planting 1 Million Trees

Northeast has always been known for its flora and fauna. But it is also a region where a few changemakers prioritise nature above everything else. From Jadav Payeng in Assam, who grew his own forest in a remote Island in Assam, to a young woman from Mokokchung district of Nagaland, Aien Amri, these individuals are […]

Northeast has always been known for its flora and fauna. But it is also a region where a few changemakers prioritise nature above everything else. From Jadav Payeng in Assam, who grew his own forest in a remote Island in Assam, to a young woman from Mokokchung district of Nagaland, Aien Amri, these individuals are trying their best to preserve the green lands.

Aien’s journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were confined to their homes and health concerns dominated the public consciousness as part of a forum called Nature, Pets Guardian Nagaland. Speaking to NewsX, Aien shared her journey and stated, “So through my forum, I along with my mentor Dr Leban Serto started encouraging the team to plant more trees and how we can send the seeds of different vegetables just to encourage them to have their kitchen garden and also adapt the habit of creating kitchen garden and planting the trees.”

However, it was the Moringa tree—known for its incredible medicinal properties and health benefits—that caught Aien’s attention. Recognising its potential to strengthen the immune system and combat land degradation, she and her team started planting Moringa saplings across Nagaland. In July 2021, they launched the campaign “10k+ Moringas in Southeast Asia,” and within that year alone, they managed to plant over 50,000 Moringa trees. She spoke about the importance of the Moringa and stated, “The sole reason why I am advocating and planting Moringa is because it provides essential nutrients, contributing to improved health, and acts as a natural soil conditioner, vital for combating land degradation. This combination of human and environmental benefits of the Moringa tree proves a powerful symbol of sustainable development. This year, the aim is to plant 1 million Moringas in the NE INDIA Himalaya Range Biosphere. By the month of June, all the Moringas would have been planted. The next step is to keep growing more and encourage youths and communities. Since it’s a nutritious tree, and is possible to grow. We want to continue along with other useful local trees ( flora and fauna) in future. Next plan is to focus on more nurseries, training and harvesting of leaves and drumsticks and also helping the people to grow premium organic moringas.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Her initiative quickly gained momentum, and Aien’s influence as a content creator and social media influencer helped spread the message even further. By the end of her campaign, she had successfully planted 150,000 Moringas in Nagaland with the help of the Nagaland Baptist Church Council. The goal now? To plant 1 million Moringas in the Himalaya Range Biosphere by June 2025.

Beyond Moringa, Aien plans to continue expanding her efforts by promoting other local flora and fauna, focusing on nurseries, training, and harvesting high-quality, organic Moringa products. Her mission is to encourage communities, institutions, and faith-based organisations to take part in this environmental cause.

As of now, the initiative has reached various regions in Northeast India, including Mokokchung, Zunheboto, Dimapur, Kohima, Mon, Peren, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and even Nepal. The aim is to plant trees in all areas suitable for the effort, with a goal of reaching far and wide.

Aien’s message to the world and the new generation is simple yet powerful: “Our Earth is in ICU. We must act now to save it. The world is chaotic, but even a little kindness can go a long way in healing. We are the future, and it is our duty to preserve our planet for generations to come.”

With her unwavering passion and commitment, Aien Amri is inspiring a new wave of environmental consciousness across Northeast India and beyond. Her dedication proves that one individual’s efforts can indeed spark a movement to protect and preserve the Earth for future generations. She has a message to the young generation. “Today, if we look around the world, the world is in chaos. A little bit of kindness from everyone shall mend a little bit of brokenness in our world today. Talking about our Mother Earth, our Mother Earth is in ICU, so what do we usually do when our family members are in ICU? We make sure that we save them by any means, even if by asking for help from others, even if we don’t have enough money. Likewise, we need to come together as a family and help save our Mother Earth. We have only one Earth, which is our home, and it’s the right time for us to be united and treat it with care. We need to live in balance with nature and every living creature because all living beings have the right to live and coexist with each other as we all are dependent. If not, one day we will show our future generations only the pictures of all the animals which are going extinct at a high rate,” added Aien.