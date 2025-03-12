Mera Chaorel Houba Festival: A Celebration of Manipur’s Unity and Tradition

Mera Chaorel Houba, also known as Mera Chaoren Houba, is an ancient religious festival celebrated in Manipur with deep cultural and spiritual significance. This festival is dedicated to Lainingthou Sanamahi, the supreme deity of Manipuri households, and Leimarel Sidabi, the goddess of earth and nature.

Mera Chaorel Houba, also known as Mera Chaoren Houba, is an ancient religious festival celebrated in Manipur with deep cultural and spiritual significance. This festival is dedicated to Lainingthou Sanamahi, the supreme deity of Manipuri households, and Leimarel Sidabi, the goddess of earth and nature. The festival marks the beginning of the Mera month in the Meitei lunar calendar and symbolizes unity among Manipur’s indigenous communities, particularly the Meiteis and the Kukis.

A Festival for All Communities

While Mera Chaorel Houba is deeply rooted in Meitei traditions, it is meant to be celebrated by all communities in Manipur.

The festival emphasizes the shared heritage and historical bonds between the valley-dwelling Meiteis and the hill-based tribal communities, including the Kukis, Nagas, and other indigenous groups.

The Rituals and Celebrations

The festival is observed with grand religious fervor, with key celebrations taking place at Kangla Palace and Sanamahi Temple in Imphal. Devotees bring offerings such as fruits, vegetables, rice, and incense to seek blessings for health and prosperity. One of the most sacred rituals involves offering water from the Nungjeng Pukhri (a holy pond in Kangla) to the deities.

Apart from religious prayers, the festival is marked by traditional processions, where people from various communities dress in their traditional attire and march together in unity.

The titular king of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, and religious leaders participate in these ceremonies, further strengthening the message of harmony and brotherhood.

2024: A Year of Reconciliation and Celebration

In 2024, the festival took on special significance as the Meitei and Kuki communities came together to celebrate despite recent tensions in the state. The celebrations saw a renewed spirit of togetherness, with prayers offered for peace and harmony.

Rajya Sabha MP and titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba emphasized the importance of unity during the celebrations:

“The people of Manipur at present are facing immense hardships due to the ongoing crisis. It is time for members of all communities to come together and make individual and collective contributions towards peaceful coexistence.”

“The month of Mera is dear. It is when people of both the valley and the hills come together, share and help one another. It is when they share and eat together and protect each other.”

The 2024 celebration saw participation from various communities, including the Maring, Chothe, and Kabui tribes. The religious procession started from Haying Khongbal Uphong Yumpham, proceeded towards Kangla and Nungjeng Ekon, and concluded at the Sanamahi Temple Board.

The Message of Mera Chaorel Houba

The festival serves as a reminder of Manipur’s rich cultural heritage and the need for peace and reconciliation. With tensions still existing in the state, leaders and citizens alike called for collective efforts to restore normalcy.

“There are unwanted incidents happening in the State. We ourselves should work towards stopping all unwanted incidents from happening.” – Leishemba Sanajaoba

“Instead of blaming everything on the Government and elected Members, we [people] must come together and discuss what can be done to bring peace.” – Leishemba Sanajaoba

Observing the Festival: Ways to Participate

Planting Trees: Since the festival honors nature, planting saplings is a meaningful way to celebrate. Holding Prayer Gatherings: Prayers for peace, unity, and well-being are central to the festival. Embracing Manipuri Traditions: Learning about Manipuri culture, food, music, and dance can be an enriching experience.