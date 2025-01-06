Revival of STF Assam: A Surge in Operations Against Anti-Social Elements

In a significant move to combat drug trafficking, extremism, and other illegal activities, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam has reported a sharp increase in successful operations from March 2023 to December 2024, as compared to previous tenure from 4th October 2008 – 28th February, 2023. The STF has intensified its crackdown on narcotics, […]

In a significant move to combat drug trafficking, extremism, and other illegal activities, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam has reported a sharp increase in successful operations from March 2023 to December 2024, as compared to previous tenure from 4th October 2008 – 28th February, 2023.

The STF has intensified its crackdown on narcotics, with major seizures including:

Heroin: 59 kg and 414.96 gm, compared to just 534.25 gm between 2008 and February 2023.

Psychotropic Tablets/YABA: An astonishing 967,898 tablets seized, up from 13,920 in the previous period.

Phensedyl Cough Syrup: The STF seized 37,000 bottles, a major jump from the 320 bottles previously confiscated.

The force’s battle against illegal arms also saw an uptick with the seizure of firearms, explosives, and materials for IED making, reflecting the growing scale of criminal activity in the region. Special DGP Harmeet Singh has highlighted the role of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in reviving the STF branch of Assam. “Under the direction of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, we revived the STF led by DGP GP Singh with Inspector General Partha Sarathi Mahanta at the helm of affairs. “The STF’s main job is to keep people of the state safe and to look after larger aspects of the crime both at international and national,” added Harmeet Singh.

The STF has expanded its scope, tackling terrorist and extremist organizations. Between March 2023 and December 2024, 21 extremists were arrested, including members of ISIS, ULFA, and Maoist groups, signalling a concerted effort to address terrorism. This is in stark contrast to the absence of such arrests prior to March 2023.

Wildlife smuggling, fake currency operations, and gold smuggling also saw significant action, with the recovery of items like ivory, rhino horns, and fake gold totalling over 20 kg, in addition to the recovery of Rs. 63.88 lakh in cash. The STF’s role in the illegal trade of Burmese Supari and tobacco products has also been highlighted, with over 57,000 kg of supari and 2.2 lakh packets of tobacco seized, alongside a staggering Rs. 5.71 crore tax penalty.

In terms of operations against illegal infiltration, the STF arrested 18 individuals involved in illegal activities, including touts and infiltrators from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Speaking on the issue, Special DGP Harmeet Singh stated, “All the anti-national intrusions, whether in Kashmir, in Punjab, or in our country, naturally, the enemy will come through the neighbouring country. Whoever wants to ruin India will come from the neighbouring country.”

The success rate of the STF has dramatically increased, with 254 successful operations in 2023-2024, compared to just 111 between October 2008 and February 2023. Alongside this, arrests have more than quadrupled, reaching 482 in the recent period.

In an ongoing effort to secure Guwahati city, the STF has conducted 152 operations between March 2023 and December 2024, leading to the seizure of over 13 kg of heroin, almost 4,000 kg of ganja, and thousands of psychotropic tablets, showing the relentless commitment of the STF to keep Assam free from illegal activities.

The rise in both the scale and scope of STF operations is indicative of the growing challenges in curbing criminal activities in Assam. The force’s intensified measures are crucial in ensuring the safety and security of the region’s people.