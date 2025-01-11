Rs 50,000 Crore Investment for Infrastructure Overhaul on National Waterways

The Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC), the apex meet for policy deliberation on the promotion & propagation of inland waterways in India, witnessed major announcements to boost infrastructure along national waterways. The second meeting of IWDC, organised by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency for development of waterways under the Ministry […]

The Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC), the apex meet for policy deliberation on the promotion & propagation of inland waterways in India, witnessed major announcements to boost infrastructure along national waterways. The second meeting of IWDC, organised by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency for development of waterways under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), announced investments of more than ₹50,000 crores in next FIVE years. In this regard, a series of new initiatives across 21 Inland Waterway States were announced worth more than ₹1400 crores. The meeting was presided by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The IWDC began with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma along with the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal at Kohora in Kaziranga today. The meet also witnessed ministerial participation from the Union Minister of State for MoPSW, Shantanu Thakur, the Ports Minister of Goa, Aleixo Sequeira, the Transport Minister of Assam, Jogen Mohan; the Transport Minister of Manipur, Khashim Vashum; the Transport Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Satish Sharma; the Transport Minister of Mizoram, Pu Vanlalhlana and the Transport Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Ojing Tasing among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “IWDC has anchored a new vista for cooperative federalism as both the governments at Union and the states discussed, deliberated, debated and dwelled on multiple aspects for strengthening of inland waterways. Historically, the role of inland waterways has been paramount for civilisations. However, this basic tenet of development remained ignored until 2014. Under the dynamic leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are attempting at rejuvenating the support system of inland waterways so that we decongest railways and roadways and at the same time, provide a viable, economic, sustainable and efficient mode of transportation for both passengers and cargo operators. At IWDC, we levelled up solutions to tide over challenges in an attempt to unlock the opportunities for economic development. In this regard, we have aimed at launching 1000 Green vessels.”

A major policy initiative in the form of the Riverine Community Development Scheme was mooted at the IWDC to improve the socio-economic well-being of coastal communities by developing infrastructure, promotion of trade and tourism along with riverine ecosystem, providing skill enrichment training and upgrading traditional knowledge of river of the communities in an attempt to upgrade the quality of lives of the people living by the banks of the National Waterways.

At the IWDC, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled initiatives with an investment of more than ₹1400 crores to boost inland waterways transport network in 21 states of the country. In an effort to ensure seamless and sustainable movement of Inland vessels and also ensure its safety, the National River Traffic & Navigation System (NRT&NS) has been launched. Top performing Cargo vessel owners/movers were awarded for their role in the productive use of National Waterways for movement of goods. The Central Database Module & Issuance of Certificates was launched with an aim to smoothen out the process of certification for vessel owners.