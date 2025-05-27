Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv

Shirui Lily Festival: A Celebration of Tradition and Fitness in Ukhrul

The Shirui Lily Festival, an annual cultural celebration, has once again brought the rich heritage of the Tangkhul Naga community into the spotlight at the Ukhrul Headquarters ground. The event, organized by various civil society organisations, showcases the vibrant culture of the local community, with traditional dances, attire, and indigenous sports taking center stage. The […]

The Shirui Lily Festival, an annual cultural celebration, has once again brought the rich heritage of the Tangkhul Naga community into the spotlight at the Ukhrul Headquarters ground. The event, organized by various civil society organisations, showcases the vibrant culture of the local community, with traditional dances, attire, and indigenous sports taking center stage.

The cultural dance performed by the Tangkhul community, known for its energy and enthusiasm, featured young dancers adorned in traditional attire, including shawls and skirts. One of the highlights was a dancer holding a traditional axe, a symbol of the community’s history and resilience. The festival aims not only to promote the local culture but also to enhance tourism in the region, helping to bring Ukhrul and its people into the global cultural conversation.

“We want the world to see our heritage,” said Yang Shimlawai Shimrei, a local participant. She explained the significance of the attire worn during the festival, including the Kachon (shawl) and Kongsang (necklace), which hold deep cultural meaning. She further elaborated on the Ngla Zaiting, a traditional spear used by women for protection, symbolizing the strength of the community.

In addition to cultural displays, the festival also featured a series of traditional competitions, including a wrestling match that drew large crowds. The event highlighted the strength and determination of the participants, many of whom are hoping to take their talents to international arenas in the future. This year’s festival saw powerful performances in wrestling, tug-of-war, and other indigenous games, showcasing the athleticism of the Tankhul community.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Robert, a local fitness advocate, emphasized the importance of promoting health and fitness through sports. “We want to showcase fitness as an integral part of our culture. Over the last decade, Ukhrul has seen a drastic change, with several local athletes winning medals in international bodybuilding competitions,” he shared. He stressed the need for a community-driven effort to combat health issues, including HIV, which has impacted the state of Manipur, especially through intravenous drug use (IDU).

As part of the festival’s broader mission, local organizations like the Fit Tangkhol Team are working to address health challenges in the region, focusing on sports as a tool to engage youth and promote well-being. This initiative, aimed at reaching out to underserved areas, highlights the community’s commitment to fighting health issues through physical fitness.

The Shirui Lily Festival serves as a beacon of cultural pride and health awareness in Ukhrul, merging tradition with progress. It is a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving cultural identity while embracing the potential for growth through fitness and community engagement.

Filed under

Shirui Lily Festival

newsx

Rohit Sharma Turns Shreyas Iyer’s Swag Walk Into Viral Meme In Latest Encounter
newsx

RCB vs LSG: Why Are Royal Challengers Wearing a Special Jersey Today?
newsx

Elon Musk’s Father Will Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid His Six Day India Tour
Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares

Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India
newsx

R Ashwin Fires Back At Troll Telling Him To ‘Leave CSK Family’ Over Bad Performance
newsx

Bangladesh Police Seizes 20,300 Uniforms Manufactured Allegedly For Kuki-Chin National Front
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rohit Sharma Turns Shreyas Iyer’s Swag Walk Into Viral Meme In Latest Encounter

Rohit Sharma Turns Shreyas Iyer’s Swag Walk Into Viral Meme In Latest Encounter

RCB vs LSG: Why Are Royal Challengers Wearing a Special Jersey Today?

RCB vs LSG: Why Are Royal Challengers Wearing a Special Jersey Today?

Elon Musk’s Father Will Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid His Six Day India Tour

Elon Musk’s Father Will Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid His Six Day India Tour

Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India

Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India

R Ashwin Fires Back At Troll Telling Him To ‘Leave CSK Family’ Over Bad Performance

R Ashwin Fires Back At Troll Telling Him To ‘Leave CSK Family’ Over Bad Performance

Entertainment

Hera Pheri 3 Drama Explodes As Akshay Kumar Breaks His Silence

Hera Pheri 3 Drama Explodes As Akshay Kumar Breaks His Silence

Housefull 5 Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar’s Film Gives Away Nothing, Borrows From Past 4 Movies

Housefull 5 Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar’s Film Gives Away Nothing, Borrows From Past 4 Movies

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s Absence Despite Scoring Six Nominations

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

Lifestyle

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer