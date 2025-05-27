Shirui Lily Festival: A Celebration of Tradition and Fitness in Ukhrul

The Shirui Lily Festival, an annual cultural celebration, has once again brought the rich heritage of the Tangkhul Naga community into the spotlight at the Ukhrul Headquarters ground. The event, organized by various civil society organisations, showcases the vibrant culture of the local community, with traditional dances, attire, and indigenous sports taking center stage. The […]

The Shirui Lily Festival, an annual cultural celebration, has once again brought the rich heritage of the Tangkhul Naga community into the spotlight at the Ukhrul Headquarters ground. The event, organized by various civil society organisations, showcases the vibrant culture of the local community, with traditional dances, attire, and indigenous sports taking center stage.

The cultural dance performed by the Tangkhul community, known for its energy and enthusiasm, featured young dancers adorned in traditional attire, including shawls and skirts. One of the highlights was a dancer holding a traditional axe, a symbol of the community’s history and resilience. The festival aims not only to promote the local culture but also to enhance tourism in the region, helping to bring Ukhrul and its people into the global cultural conversation.

“We want the world to see our heritage,” said Yang Shimlawai Shimrei, a local participant. She explained the significance of the attire worn during the festival, including the Kachon (shawl) and Kongsang (necklace), which hold deep cultural meaning. She further elaborated on the Ngla Zaiting, a traditional spear used by women for protection, symbolizing the strength of the community.

In addition to cultural displays, the festival also featured a series of traditional competitions, including a wrestling match that drew large crowds. The event highlighted the strength and determination of the participants, many of whom are hoping to take their talents to international arenas in the future. This year’s festival saw powerful performances in wrestling, tug-of-war, and other indigenous games, showcasing the athleticism of the Tankhul community.

Robert, a local fitness advocate, emphasized the importance of promoting health and fitness through sports. “We want to showcase fitness as an integral part of our culture. Over the last decade, Ukhrul has seen a drastic change, with several local athletes winning medals in international bodybuilding competitions,” he shared. He stressed the need for a community-driven effort to combat health issues, including HIV, which has impacted the state of Manipur, especially through intravenous drug use (IDU).

As part of the festival’s broader mission, local organizations like the Fit Tangkhol Team are working to address health challenges in the region, focusing on sports as a tool to engage youth and promote well-being. This initiative, aimed at reaching out to underserved areas, highlights the community’s commitment to fighting health issues through physical fitness.

The Shirui Lily Festival serves as a beacon of cultural pride and health awareness in Ukhrul, merging tradition with progress. It is a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving cultural identity while embracing the potential for growth through fitness and community engagement.