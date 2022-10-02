NIA Court Further Extends Remand Of 19 Accused Associated With PFI Till Oct 6 2 October, 2022 | Archana Raj

National

NIA Court : Further Extends Remand Of 19 Accused Associated With PFI Till Oct 6: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court of Delhi on Saturday extended the remand of 19 accused associated with...

NIA Court : Further Extends Remand Of 19 Accused Associated With PFI Till Oct 6: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court of Delhi on Saturday extended the remand of 19 accused associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) by five more days.

After their remand was granted by the same court earlier, all accused were brought before the Court under heavy security. In response to NIA counsel’s submission, NIA Judge Shailender Malik extended the remand of all accused by five days on Saturday.

NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and state police have raided 11 states recently in a major crackdown against PFI and arrested over 106 members so far.

According to a press statement issued by the NIA on Popular Front of India (PFI) regarding searches and arrests across India, searches were jointly conducted by the ED, NIA and state police forces.

Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar, and Manipur were among 93 locations in 15 states of India searched by the NIA.

As part of the five cases registered by the NIA, searches were conducted at the homes and offices of top PFI leaders and members following repeated inputs and evidence that PFI leaders and cadres were involved in funding terrorism and terrorist activities, organizing training camps, and radicalizing people to join banned groups.

The NIA further reported that numerous criminal cases against the PFI and its leaders and members for their participation in numerous violent actions have been filed by various states over the past few years.

According to the sources, the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate, and state police forces jointly carried out an operation on Thursday across 11 states in various parts of the nation that netted 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) militants.

Read Also : Mulayam Singh Yadav on ventilator support, next 24 hours critical: Reports