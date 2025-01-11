California Governor Gavin Newsom Denounces Report Alleging $100M Cut To Fire Budget Ahead Of LA Wildfires, Calls It ‘A Ridiculous Lie’

California Governor Gavin Newsom has vehemently denied claims that his administration slashed funding for wildfire prevention and forest resilience by $101 million.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has vehemently denied claims that his administration slashed funding for wildfire prevention and forest resilience by $101 million. The accusation came from a recent Newsweek report, which analyzed the 2024-25 state budget and highlighted cuts from several programs aimed at reducing wildfire risks.

Accusations of Budget Cuts: The Newsweek Report

The Newsweek article pointed out that California’s state budget, signed in June, saw significant cuts to vital programs focused on wildfire resilience. Among the reductions was a $5 million decrease for Cal Fire’s fuel reduction teams, which include efforts such as vegetation management by the California National Guard. Additional cuts included:

$28 million from state conservancies working on wildfire resilience.

from state conservancies working on wildfire resilience. $12 million from a “home hardening” initiative to protect homes from fires.

from a “home hardening” initiative to protect homes from fires. $3 million from an inter-agency forest data hub.

from an inter-agency forest data hub. $8 million from monitoring and research projects.

from monitoring and research projects. $4 million from the forest legacy program designed to help landowners manage properties to prevent wildfires.

Governor Newsom’s Response: “A Ridiculous Lie”

Governor Newsom quickly refuted the report, calling the claims “a ridiculous lie” in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He emphasized his administration’s commitment to wildfire prevention, stating, “We have doubled the size of our firefighting army, built the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet, and increased forest management ten-fold since taking office.”

Newsom’s counter-claim stresses his administration’s long-standing investment in wildfire preparedness and resources.

The Ongoing Wildfires and Growing Criticism

As devastating wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles, Newsom’s administration faces increasing scrutiny. The fires have destroyed over 10,000 buildings and forced thousands to evacuate. The president-elect, Donald Trump, took to social media to blame Newsom for the fires, calling for his resignation, stating, “This is all his fault!!!”

Despite the ongoing devastation, Newsom remains firm in defending his record on wildfire management, citing increased funding and resources under his leadership.

The Bigger Picture: California’s Wildfire Preparedness

Governor Newsom’s response to the accusations highlights a broader debate on the effectiveness of state policies in tackling wildfires, which have become an increasingly urgent issue in California. While the state has significantly invested in resources like aerial firefighting fleets and forest management, critics argue that cuts to specific programs may undermine long-term resilience against future fires.

With California’s wildfire season showing no signs of slowing, the tension between political leaders and their responses to the crisis continues to rise. The ultimate challenge for Newsom and his team will be balancing immediate firefighting efforts with long-term forest resilience strategies to protect communities in the future.

