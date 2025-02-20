Costa Rica To Become A Stopover For US Deportees; Second Latin American Country To Be Used As Deportation Stopover

A U.S. flight carrying 135 deportees, including 65 children and two pregnant women, was scheduled to land in Costa Rica on Thursday.

A U.S. flight carrying 135 deportees, including 65 children and two pregnant women, was scheduled to land in Costa Rica on Thursday.

A U.S. flight carrying 135 deportees, including 65 children and two pregnant women, was scheduled to land in Costa Rica on Thursday. This makes Costa Rica the second Latin American country to be used as a deportation stopover under U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which has intensified deportations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Upon arrival, the deportees will be transported by bus from Costa Rica’s capital to a holding facility near the Panama border. They will remain there for up to 30 days before being flown to their home countries. Costa Rica’s Deputy Minister of the Interior and Police, Omer Badilla, stated that the U.S. government will cover all costs associated with the process.

Agreement Between the U.S. and Costa Rica Raises Concerns

This arrangement follows a deal struck between the Trump administration and Costa Rica during U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent visit. Similar agreements have been made with other Latin American nations. However, the idea of using third countries as layovers for deportees has been widely criticized by human rights advocates.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Concerns have been raised about the conditions under which deportees will be held in Costa Rica, as well as the international protections available for asylum seekers. Many fear that deportees may not be properly screened before being sent back to their countries or relocated elsewhere.

Costa Rica Responds to U.S. Pressure

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves defended the agreement, stating that his country is helping its “economically powerful brother from the north.” The Trump administration has exerted pressure on Latin American nations to facilitate deportations, sometimes under the threat of economic sanctions or tariffs.

Panama recently became the first country to implement a similar arrangement, receiving 299 deportees. Authorities placed some in hotel rooms under police guard, while those who refused to return voluntarily were sent to a remote camp in Darien province, near the Colombian border. On Tuesday, detainees at the hotel held signs in their windows that read, “Please help us” and “We are not safe in our country.”

Costa Rica’s Approach to Detaining Migrants

Unlike Panama, Costa Rica has chosen not to house deportees in hotels to avoid similar protests. Badilla emphasized that most of the deportees on Thursday’s flight from San Diego have agreed to voluntarily return to their home countries. If they refuse, Costa Rica may offer them refuge or coordinate with the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) to find an alternative country.

“Costa Rica is a country that guarantees human rights,” Badilla stated. “We are going to guarantee that they are returned to safe countries. We cannot leave that to chance because of an ethical and moral commitment of our country.”

During their stay, migrants will be held at a border facility where they will be monitored by U.N. officials, the Red Cross, and other humanitarian organizations to ensure their rights are upheld.

Criticism Over Holding Facility Conditions

The facility, a former factory, has faced criticism in the past for its poor conditions. During a visit in October 2023, detainees reported being kept in cramped spaces, fenced off, and feeling like “prisoners.” Some slept in tents on the ground, where liquid from portable toilets reportedly leaked. Badilla assured that conditions have since improved, though the government has denied journalists access to verify these claims.

The IOM stated that it is not directly involved in detaining or restricting migrants but is providing humanitarian aid, facilitating voluntary returns, and working to identify safe alternatives for those in need.

“We are committed to ensuring that all migrants are treated with dignity and in accordance with international standards,” the agency said in a statement.

As the Trump administration continues its aggressive deportation policies, Costa Rica’s role in the process is raising ethical and humanitarian questions. Whether the country can truly ensure safety and fair treatment for the deportees remains to be seen.