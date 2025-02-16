Elon Musk-Led DOGE Cancels $21M US Grant for Voter Turnout In India, BJP Calls It ‘External Interference’

US cancels $21M grant for voter turnout in India; BJP slams it as ‘foreign interference.’ Bangladesh aid cut raises questions about US political influence.

In a sweeping decision to slash taxpayer-funded overseas political programs, the United States Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has cancelled a $21 million grant originally allocated under former President Joe Biden’s administration to influence voter turnout in India. The move, announced as part of broader funding cuts, has sparked controversy, with India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) labeling it ‘external interference.’

According to DOGE, this grant was a part of a $486 million budget allocated to the “Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening.” Another $29 million was earmarked for ‘strengthening the political landscape’ in Bangladesh, a country that recently saw political turmoil following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all which have been cancelled:

– $10M for “Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision”

– $9.7M for UC Berkeley to develop “a cohort of Cambodian youth with enterprise driven skills”

– $2.3M for "strengthening… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 15, 2025

Wider Cuts in Foreign Funding

DOGE also announced cuts to multiple foreign aid projects, including:

$47 million for improving learning outcomes in Asia

$40 million for gender equality and women empowerment initiatives

$32 million to the Prague Civil Society Centre

$22 million for ‘inclusive and participatory political processes’ in Moldova

$20 million for fiscal federalism in Nepal

$19 million for biodiversity conservation in Nepal

$14 million for social cohesion programs in Mali

$14 million for public procurement reforms in Serbia

$10 million for voluntary medical male circumcision in Mozambique

$9.7 million for UC Berkeley’s Cambodian youth enterprise training

$2.5 million for democracy promotion in Southern Africa

$2.3 million for independent media strengthening in Cambodia

$2 million for sustainable recycling programs in Kosovo’s marginalized communities

$1.5 million for voter confidence-building in Liberia

Musk’s department justified these cuts by stating they were aimed at boosting government efficiency and preventing ‘questionable’ overseas political expenditures.

BJP Slams US Funding as ‘Foreign Interference’

Reacting to the cancelled India grant, BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya said, “$21 million for voter turnout? This is clearly an attempt at foreign interference in India’s elections. Who benefits from this? Certainly not the ruling party.”

Malviya further pointed fingers at billionaire investor George Soros, alleging his Open Society Foundation was behind attempts to influence India’s institutions. He also flagged a 2012 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Election Commission of India and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, an organization reportedly linked to Soros and USAID.

“Those questioning the transparent appointment of India’s Election Commissioner had no hesitation in handing over the entire Election Commission to foreign entities,” Malviya stated. He accused the Congress-led UPA government of enabling foreign influence in India’s democratic processes.

Bangladesh in the Spotlight

The $29 million allocated for Bangladesh’s political landscape has raised fresh concerns about US involvement in the country’s recent political shift. The ousting of Sheikh Hasina and the rise of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as interim leader have led to speculation about US-backed regime change.

When questioned about US involvement, President Donald Trump denied any ‘deep state’ role, stating, “There was no role for our deep state. This is something the Prime Minister has been working on for a long time, for hundreds of years, frankly.”

However, diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh have escalated since Hasina’s departure, with India raising concerns over increasing attacks on religious minorities under the new government.

With the cancellation of these grants, Musk’s DOGE is signaling a shift in US foreign aid priorities, emphasizing domestic spending over overseas political programs. However, the impact of these cuts on India, Bangladesh, and other affected nations remains a topic of global discussion.

