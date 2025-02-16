Home
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Five Arrested In The Brutal Murder Of Transgender Man Sam Nordquist After Weeks Of Torture

Sam Nordquist suffered weeks of torture before his tragic death in New York. Five suspects have been arrested. Was this a hate crime? Investigation ongoing.

Five Arrested In The Brutal Murder Of Transgender Man Sam Nordquist After Weeks Of Torture


In a case that has sent shockwaves through New York, five individuals have been arrested for the brutal torture and murder of 24-year-old transgender man Sam Nordquist. Authorities revealed that Nordquist endured weeks of relentless physical and psychological torment before succumbing to his injuries. His body was later abandoned in an empty field.

Nordquist, originally from Minnesota, had traveled to New York in September to meet an online girlfriend. He had been staying at Patty’s Lodge motel in Canandaigua, near Rochester. After losing contact with him, his family reported him missing, prompting a police investigation that ultimately led to the horrific discovery of the abuse he suffered.

Unimaginable Cruelty: The Details of the Abuse

According to court documents, Nordquist was subjected to extreme violence, including beatings with sticks, canes, belts, and dog toys. He was also assaulted with a table leg and a broomstick in what police described as a “deeply disturbing” pattern of abuse. On February 9, New York authorities launched a missing persons investigation and soon uncovered the shocking extent of the crime.

“This is one of the most horrific crimes I have ever investigated in my 20-year career,” said New York State Police Captain Kelly Swift in a press conference.

Authorities arrested five suspects in connection with the crime:

  • Precious Arzuaga, 38, of Geneva, New York
  • Jennifer A. Quijano, 30, of Geneva, New York
  • Kyle Sage, 33, of Hopewell, New York
  • Patrick A. Goodwin, 30, of Rochester, New York
  • Emily Motyka, 19, of Lima, New York

All five have been charged and are being held without bail at the Ontario County Jail.

Ongoing Investigation: Was This a Hate Crime?

Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts described the case as “beyond depraved” and expressed deep concern over the level of suffering Nordquist endured.

“No human being should have to endure what Sam endured,” said Major Kevin Sucher, commander of the New York State Police troop overseeing the Finger Lakes region.

While authorities have not yet classified the crime as a hate crime, investigators are continuing to examine the relationships between Nordquist and the suspects. Police are also working to determine the motive behind the prolonged abuse.

“This is by far the worst homicide investigation our office has ever been a part of,” Ritts added.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, with many demanding justice for Nordquist. As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with further information to come forward.

