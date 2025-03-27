Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
Thunderstorm Alert: Parts of Western Washington Brace for Strong Winds and Hail

Residents in parts of Western Washington are bracing for potentially damaging storms on Wednesday, with some of the same areas that faced devastation during November’s bomb cyclone once again at risk. The approaching storm is expected to bring strong winds and hail, prompting concerns among locals and officials.



Residents React to Storm Warning

In North Seattle’s Matthews Beach neighborhood, where towering trees line the streets, people are keeping an eye on the weather forecast. While some remain calm, others remember the destruction caused just a few months ago.

“We have huge trees around here, so that is definitely a concern. But, I’m not worried, personally,” said local resident Frank Lopez.

The area was among those hardest hit by the November bomb cyclone, which brought down trees and temporarily shut down NE 35th Street. Many hope their neighborhood is better prepared this time as the storm system approaches.

Storm Watch Issued for Several Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Western Washington, including King, Pierce, Lewis, and Thurston counties. The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters predict the storm will reach the Oregon-Washington border by approximately 5 p.m., bringing strong winds and the potential for hail.

Ongoing Repairs and Preparations

Many homes in the area are still undergoing repairs from the last storm, with some residents getting new roofs installed. Yards have been cleared of debris in preparation for another round of harsh weather.

Seattle Tree Care Production Manager Mike Lair, whose company has been busy assisting homeowners since November, shared advice on how people can protect their properties before and after the storm.

“Get out there and look up in the canopy, make sure there’s nothing broken or hanging up there,” Lair recommended. He also advised homeowners to trim weak branches to reduce the risk of falling limbs during high winds.

City’s Efforts to Strengthen Infrastructure

City officials have taken proactive steps to minimize damage from the storm. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has confirmed that unstable trees have been removed and new concrete has been poured in affected areas. Officials estimate that approximately 160 trees were taken down following the bomb cyclone to prevent future hazards.

Despite these efforts, some neighbors plan to stay home and hunker down as the storm approaches. One of the biggest concerns is the potential for power outages.

“If we had power outages last time, we’re going to have them again this time,” Lopez added.

City Crews on Standby

SDOT Deputy Press Secretary Miriam Ali assured residents that emergency response teams are prepared to handle storm-related issues. “Crews are on standby and ready to respond to any downed trees, traffic signal issues, or other hazards,” she said.

As Western Washington braces for another powerful storm, residents are urged to take necessary precautions to stay safe. From securing outdoor furniture to staying indoors during the worst of the weather, preparation could make all the difference in minimizing damage and disruption.

