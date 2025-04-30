‘Trump’s First 100 Years’: When Jeffries Stumbled Before Calling US President’s 100 Days In Office A ‘Debacle’

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries delivered a scathing assessment of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office on Wednesday, labelling the period a “debacle” and promising a determined fight from Democrats in the months ahead, The Associated Press reported.

“The Trump team thought they could ‘shock and awe’ us into submission,” AP quoted Jeffries as saying. “They thought wrong. We’re just getting started.”

Jeffries also took a jab at what he described as mounting disorder within the Trump administration, echoing concerns among congressional Democrats over what they see as escalating chaos at the White House, the report said.

During his remarks, he briefly misspoke — referring to Trump’s first “100 years” before quickly correcting himself to “100 days”, according to AP.

Jeffries Vows to Counter Trump Agenda, Unveils Democratic Blueprint for Next 100 Days

Jeffries pledged to aggressively push back against Trump’s policies while laying the groundwork for what he called a people-first Democratic agenda.

“Over the next 100 days,” Jeffries said, “House Democrats will be laying out their own blueprint for what they’d do if they were in charge — and it won’t be about Trump but ‘all about you.’”

He also asserted that Democrats are prepared to block what they view as harmful legislation emerging from the White House.

“We will not rest until we end this national nightmare,” Jeffries reportedly said during an hour-long address.

