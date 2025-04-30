Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • North America»
  • ‘Trump’s First 100 Years’: When Jeffries Stumbled Before Calling US President’s 100 Days In Office A ‘Debacle’

‘Trump’s First 100 Years’: When Jeffries Stumbled Before Calling US President’s 100 Days In Office A ‘Debacle’

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries delivered a scathing assessment of Trump’s 100 days in office, labelling the period a “debacle”.

‘Trump’s First 100 Years’: When Jeffries Stumbled Before Calling US President’s 100 Days In Office A ‘Debacle’

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries delivered a scathing assessment of Trump’s 100 days in office, labelling the period a “debacle”.


House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries delivered a scathing assessment of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office on Wednesday, labelling the period a “debacle” and promising a determined fight from Democrats in the months ahead, The Associated Press reported.

“The Trump team thought they could ‘shock and awe’ us into submission,” AP quoted Jeffries as saying. “They thought wrong. We’re just getting started.”

Jeffries also took a jab at what he described as mounting disorder within the Trump administration, echoing concerns among congressional Democrats over what they see as escalating chaos at the White House, the report said.

During his remarks, he briefly misspoke — referring to Trump’s first “100 years” before quickly correcting himself to “100 days”, according to AP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jeffries Vows to Counter Trump Agenda, Unveils Democratic Blueprint for Next 100 Days

Jeffries pledged to aggressively push back against Trump’s policies while laying the groundwork for what he called a people-first Democratic agenda.

“Over the next 100 days,” Jeffries said, “House Democrats will be laying out their own blueprint for what they’d do if they were in charge — and it won’t be about Trump but ‘all about you.’”

He also asserted that Democrats are prepared to block what they view as harmful legislation emerging from the White House.

“We will not rest until we end this national nightmare,” Jeffries reportedly said during an hour-long address.

ALSO READ: US Economy Shrinks Sharply as Trump’s Tariff Moves Rattle Markets

Filed under

donald trump Hakeem Jeffries

India imposes NOTAM banni

 India Issues NOTAM Shutting Airspace For All Pak Flights Days After Kashmir Terror Attack
newsx

Meet the Girl from Nagaland Who is Planting 1 Million Trees
A 4.4 magnitude earthquak

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Says National Center for Seismology
Dilli Haat fire: A major

Video Emerges as Massive Dilli Haat Fire Breaks Out; Multiple Shops Damaged and Vendors Report...
Mohsen Mahdawi walked fre

Palestinian Columbia University Student Released on Bail as He Fights US Deportation
Pakistani celebs' Instagr

Instagram Accounts Of Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar Blocked In India After Pahalgam Terror...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

 India Issues NOTAM Shutting Airspace For All Pak Flights Days After Kashmir Terror Attack

 India Issues NOTAM Shutting Airspace For All Pak Flights Days After Kashmir Terror Attack

Meet the Girl from Nagaland Who is Planting 1 Million Trees

Meet the Girl from Nagaland Who is Planting 1 Million Trees

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Says National Center for Seismology

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Says National Center for Seismology

Video Emerges as Massive Dilli Haat Fire Breaks Out; Multiple Shops Damaged and Vendors Report Heavy Losses

Video Emerges as Massive Dilli Haat Fire Breaks Out; Multiple Shops Damaged and Vendors Report...

Palestinian Columbia University Student Released on Bail as He Fights US Deportation

Palestinian Columbia University Student Released on Bail as He Fights US Deportation

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After