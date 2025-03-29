‘Visa Not A Birthright’: Why US Is Asking Hundreds Of International Students To Self-Deport

Hundreds of international students in the U.S. have had their visas revoked for alleged campus activism, sparking fear among student communities. The crackdown, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has raised concerns about political expression and visa policies.

Hundreds of international students studying in the United States have received emails from the U.S. Department of State (DOS) informing them that their F-1 student visas have been revoked due to alleged involvement in campus activism. The visa revoking move has sparked concerns among international students, as reports indicate that even those who merely shared or liked so-called “anti-national” posts on social media have been targeted.

Indian Students Affected

According to The Times of India, Indian students may also be among those affected, with some facing repercussions for something as minor as sharing a social media post. Immigration attorneys have confirmed the development, adding to the anxiety among the large community of Indian students in the U.S.

The latest Open Doors report states that 1.1 million international students were studying in the U.S. during the 2023-24 academic year, with 331,000 of them from India.

Visa Revocations Announced by Secretary of State Rubio

The crackdown follows an announcement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who disclosed that multiple international students had their visas revoked for engaging in activities deemed anti-national.

“It might be more than 300 at this point. We do it every day. Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visas,” Rubio stated at a press conference in Guyana on Thursday. He emphasized that every country has the right to determine who can enter as a visitor.

Speaking to reporters aboard his flight back to Washington, Rubio clarified that the revoked visas included both student and visitor visas. “I signed every single action. At some point, I hope we run out because we’ve gotten rid of all of them, but we’re looking every day for these lunatics that are tearing things up.”

AI-Powered Crackdown on Student Visas

Rubio’s office has also launched an AI-powered app called “Catch and Revoke,” designed to detect and cancel visas of students found supporting Hamas or other designated terrorist organizations. In addition, the DOS—along with U.S. consular officials—has ramped up scrutiny of new student visa applications. Those applying for F (academic study), M (vocational study), or J (exchange program) visas are subject to heightened screening. If deemed ineligible, they are denied entry to the U.S.

Contents of the Revocation Email

The email sent to affected students directed them to self-deport using the CBP Home App, an application launched by the Trump administration on March 10.

“On behalf of the United States Department of State, the Bureau of Consular Affairs Visa Office hereby informs you that additional information became available after your visa was issued. As a result, your F-1 visa with expiration date XXXXX was revoked in accordance with Section 221(i) of the United States Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended,” the email stated, as reported by The Times of India.

The communication further warned students about the consequences of remaining in the U.S. without lawful immigration status, which include fines, detention, and deportation.

Steps Outlined

“It may also make you ineligible for a future U.S. visa. Please note that deportation can take place at a time that does not allow the person being deported to secure possessions or conclude affairs in the United States. Persons being deported may be sent to countries other than their countries of origin,” the email read.

Additionally, the email outlined the steps for students who wish to return to the U.S. in the future.

“As soon as you depart the United States, you must personally present your passport to the U.S. embassy or consulate which issued your visa so your visa can be physically canceled. You must not attempt to use your visa, as it has been revoked. If you intend to travel to the United States in the future, you must apply for another U.S. visa, and a determination on your eligibility for a visa will be made at that time.”

Rubio: “Visa Not a Birthright”

Earlier this week, Rubio emphasized that obtaining a U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right.

“I don’t know when we’ve got it in our head that a visa is some sort of birthright. It is not,” Rubio said on CBS News’s Face the Nation.

“It is a visitor into our country, and if you violate the terms of your visitation, you are going to leave,” he added.

The decision has led to widespread concern within international student communities, with legal experts cautioning that this could set a precedent for further visa restrictions based on social media activity and political expression.

