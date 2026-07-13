Adhiraj Broghar Celebrates Bhoomi Pujan of The Crown Amid Dholera’s Expanding Growth

MP Manoj Tiwari Attends the Bhoomi Pujan Ceremony of The Crown as Chief Guest

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 13: In a significant milestone celebrating Dholera’s continued transformation into one of India’s most promising smart cities, Adhiraj Broghar Developer LLP successfully conducted the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of The Crown at its project site on Rojka Road, Dholera SIR, in the esteemed presence of Hon’ble Member of Parliament Shri Manoj Tiwari, who attended the event as the Chief Guest.

The ceremony brought together industry leaders, investors, business associates, and stakeholders to mark the beginning of a project envisioned as part of Dholera’s rapidly evolving growth story.

Prior to the Bhoomi Pujan, Shri Manoj Tiwari undertook a helicopter survey of Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) along with Akshay Kumar, Founder of Broghar Realty and Director at Adhiraj Broghar Developer LLP, as well as the company’s directors.

Along with them was Sweta Chauhan, actress, social activist, and women empowerment leader.

The aerial visit provided a comprehensive view of the region’s ongoing infrastructure development, industrial expansion, and future urban planning initiatives.

During the survey, detailed discussions were held on Dholera’s current development, upcoming infrastructure projects, and the region’s immense long-term growth potential.

The aerial perspective highlighted the scale of transformation underway and reinforced confidence in Dholera’s emergence as one of India’s most significant industrial and investment destinations.

Speaking on the occasion, Akshay Kumar, Founder of Broghar Realty and Director at Adhiraj Broghar Developer LLP, said:

“The helicopter survey offered a remarkable perspective on the pace at which Dholera is developing. From world-class infrastructure to large-scale industrial investments, the transformation is becoming increasingly visible on the ground. We were honoured to host Shri Manoj Tiwari ji and discuss the future roadmap of Dholera, which is poised to become one of India’s most important economic growth centres.”

All partners of Adhiraj Broghar Developer LLP graced the event:

Akshay Kumar

Sailesh Goel

Kamal Goel

Dhan Parkash

Tushar Garg

Sachin Goel

Sharing his thoughts during the visit, Shri Manoj Tiwari, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, appreciated the scale of development taking place across Dholera and acknowledged the region’s growing importance in India’s economic future.

He noted that the pace of infrastructure creation and industrial investment reflects the country’s vision of building globally competitive manufacturing and smart city ecosystems.

One of the key topics discussed during the visit was the transformative impact of the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem being developed in Dholera, including the landmark Tata Electronics semiconductor project, which is expected to significantly strengthen India’s semiconductor manufacturing capabilities while creating employment, attracting ancillary industries, and accelerating regional economic development.

The discussions also focused on Dholera’s emergence as a major hub for renewable energy, with large-scale clean energy initiatives, sustainable infrastructure, and integrated urban planning expected to position the region among India’s leading future-ready industrial cities.

The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony reflected the shared optimism surrounding Dholera’s growth trajectory and the opportunities being created through government-led infrastructure development, industrial investments, and sustainable planning.

Adhiraj Broghar Developer LLP, a real estate developer, reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to the region’s long-term development by creating thoughtfully planned projects aligned with Dholera’s evolving infrastructure landscape.

The event concluded with traditional rituals, blessings, and a collective vision for a future shaped by innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive economic growth.

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