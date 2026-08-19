LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-19 13:47 IST

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], August 18: During the 80th Independence Day, Ajay’s Café, one of India’s leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brands and fastest-growing vegetarian café chains, recognised women entrepreneurs running businesses through its franchise network at its Ajay’s Udaan event held. The initiative highlights how entrepreneurship can create a pathway from independence to financial independence by enabling more women to own businesses.

You Might Be Interested In

Around 40 women are currently running Ajay’s Café outlets as franchise partners across different cities. For many of them, their association with Ajay’s marks their first experience of owning a business.

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

Through its franchise model, Ajay’s Café provides aspiring entrepreneurs with an established business format and operational support in the form of training, technology, supply chain, and marketing, enabling them to take on the responsibilities of running an enterprise. For these entrepreneurs, business ownership represents greater financial independence while contributing to the economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Solanki, Founder, Ajay’s Café, said, “Independence gives us the freedom to make our own choices, while financial independence gives us the ability to act on those choices. What makes this journey special is that many of our women franchise partners started their first business with us. Today, they are not only running businesses, but also managing teams, creating jobs, and making crucial financial decisions. We believe entrepreneurship can give women a greater sense of economic choice, and we are proud to be a part of their journey.”

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

Ajay’s Café, known for its burgers, cold coffee and affordable café offerings, has over 265+ outlets across Gujarat and Rajasthan. Its growing base of women franchise partners is playing a key role in the brand’s expansion into new locations.

As India marks another Independence Day, the journeys of these women reflect a broader dimension of independence, where the freedom to choose is complemented by the ability to build, earn and create opportunities through entrepreneurship.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Zell Education Wins Prestigious Industry Award for Excellence in Finance Education

Meet Prague Film School: The Institution Betting That Access Beats Scale

Abhishek Rungta: Agentic AI Is the Question Every Indian CEO Should Have Already Answered by Now

SM Steels And Powver Limited Reinforces Its Commitment To Inclusive Growth Through Aparajita, Celebrating Women Who Inspire Change

Discovery India Presents P.C. Chandra Group – ‘More Than Gold’

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SL 1st Test Match Highlights: Manav Suthar Stars With 10-Wicket Haul as India Beat Sri Lanka By 165 Runs in Galle

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

What Is VIHAAN Chip? India’s First Indigenous Networking Chip Reportedly Succeeds In First Attempt

234 Cars, Monthly Cash, Paid Staff: Vijay’s Big Bonanza For Tamil Nadu MLAs

IND vs SL: ‘Hit a Six, I’ll Take You to IPL’ — Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Sledge Before Niroshan Dickwella’s Wicket | Watch VIDEO

Why Did Kangana Ranaut Back Isha Koppikar’s ‘Andhbhakt’ Remark? Here’s What The BJP MP Said

Anklet Sounds, Shadows & Cursed Tree: What Triggered Exodus Of 300 Girls From Maharashtra Tribal School

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs PAK? Check Head-to-Head, Qualification Scenario

India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

“I Will Join Congress…” Ex-BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Sets 3 Conditions

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership
Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership
Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership
Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

QUICK LINKS