Ajay’s Cafe Hosts Multi-Category Chess Tournament, Draws 300+ Participants

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], July 16: Reinforcing its belief that cafés can be more than just places to eat, Ajay’s Cafe successfully hosted the second edition of its Rapid & Blitz Chess Tournament at Dholapipla, Navsari, bringing together more than 300 participants and family members from across Gujarat and Maharashtra. Through the initiative, the homegrown café brand continues to promote intellectual sports, nurture young talent, and create meaningful community experiences that reflect its promise of delivering the “Happy Wali Feeling.”

The tournament featured Under-11, Under-19, and Open categories, attracting participants from Navsari, Surat, Ankleshwar, Valsad, Vapi, Bilimora, and Mumbai. From a 3.5-year-old budding chess player to an 80-year-old enthusiast, the event celebrated the spirit of learning and healthy competition across generations. The event was led by Tournament Director Mr. Trishul D. Patel (NA) and conducted under the supervision of AICF and FIDE-affiliated arbiters. The tournament also witnessed participation from several FIDE-rated players, providing aspiring chess enthusiasts with a platform to compete and learn.

Beyond the competitive matches, the tournament evolved into a vibrant community gathering, with parents, coaches, and chess enthusiasts closely following the games throughout the day. The playing hall remained abuzz with quiet concentration as young participants tested their strategies against experienced opponents, while post-match discussions and analysis sessions added to the event’s learning-oriented atmosphere.

The tournament concluded with a prize distribution ceremony recognising winners across all categories, while every participant received certificates of participation in appreciation of their sporting spirit. Organisers noted that the growing response to the tournament reflects a rising interest in chess among younger generations and reaffirmed their commitment to making the event an annual platform that encourages talent, discipline, and meaningful community engagement through the game.

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