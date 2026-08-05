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Home > NX News > Ajay’s Cafe Reports Sharp Friendship Day Surge, Led by Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara

Ajay’s Cafe Reports Sharp Friendship Day Surge, Led by Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara

Ajay’s Cafe Reports Sharp Friendship Day Surge, Led by Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-05 18:54 IST

Cold coffee sales soar 89%, and burgers rise 54% over the daily average sales, while Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara account for nearly 60% of combined sales

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 5: Social occasions are increasingly shaping how young consumers engage with cafés, turning food and beverages into a natural part of shared experiences. This behaviour was clearly reflected at Ajay’s Café on Friendship Day, when demand for both cold coffee and burgers rose sharply across its network. Cold coffee sales increased by 89% to 16,834 cups, while burger sales rose by nearly 54% to 33,472 units compared with the previous day.

Friendship Day Sales Snapshot

  • 89% Surge in Cold Coffee Sales: 16,834 cups vs. 8,903 on the previous day
  • 54% Surge in Burger Sales: 33,472 burgers vs. 21,779 on the previous day
  • 60% Sales Contribution: Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara together contributed nearly 60% of Friendship Day burger and coffee sales

The Friendship Day response represents a significant consumption moment for Ajay’s, with both its signature food and beverage categories witnessing a sharp increase simultaneously. The scale of the response also highlights the strength of Ajay’s core products and their association with occasions of togetherness. Burgers and cold coffee have been integral to Ajay’s offering since its early journey and have increasingly become part of the everyday rituals around catching up with friends, spending time together and celebrating occasions.

The momentum was particularly strong across Gujarat’s key urban markets. Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara together contributed nearly 60% of Ajay’s total Friendship Day sales across burgers and cold coffees, making the three cities the largest contributors to the occasion-led surge.

The Friendship Day numbers also reflect how Ajay’s has built its proposition around products that fit naturally into social occasions. Rather than positioning café visits only as an eating-out occasion, the brand has created an accessible environment where consumers can meet, spend time together and turn everyday interactions into moments of celebration.

Jaideep Solanki, Director, Ajay’s Good Food Pvt. Ltd., said, “We have seen the cold coffee category evolve significantly in Gujarat, and Ajay’s has been a trendsetter in building and popularising the cold coffee culture, particularly across South Gujarat. What started as a signature café offering has today become a widely consumed beverage, with consumers associating cold coffee as much with everyday catch-ups and social occasions as with cafés. The Friendship Day numbers are a strong testimony to how deeply this consumption habit has taken root- selling more than 16,000 cold coffees in a single day demonstrates the scale of the occasion-led demand. For us, this is also what the ‘Happy Wali Feeling’ represents, creating familiar products and accessible café experiences that naturally become part of how people come together.”

The Friendship Day performance adds another strong consumption milestone to Ajay’s journey. More importantly, the response reinforces the brand’s role in creating simple, accessible moments of togetherness – one burger, one cold coffee and one “Happy Wali Feeling” at a time. Also, since 2014, Ajay’s Cafe has crossed the milestone of serving 4.36 crore burgers and 3.02 crore cold coffees since inception.

For more information, visit https://ajays.co.in/

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Ajay’s Cafe Reports Sharp Friendship Day Surge, Led by Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara
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Ajay’s Cafe Reports Sharp Friendship Day Surge, Led by Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara
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