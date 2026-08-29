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Home > NX News > Ajay’s Café Strengthens QSR Footprint with 281 Outlets Across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan

Ajay’s Café Strengthens QSR Footprint with 281 Outlets Across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan

Ajay’s Café Strengthens QSR Footprint with 281 Outlets Across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-29 17:23 IST

Navsari born vegetarian QSR expands across 64 cities; has served over 4.36 crore burgers and 3.02 crore cold coffees since 2014

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Navsari (Gujarat) [India], August 29: Ajay’s Café, the Navsari-born vegetarian QSR brand that started with a single outlet in 2014, has completed 12 years of operations, growing with 281 outlets across 64 cities in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

What began with a simple idea of making good food and a café experience affordable to a wider section of consumers has today developed into a growing franchise-led QSR network.

Over its 12-year journey, Ajay’s Café has served more than 4.36 crore burgers and 3.02 crore cold coffees. The pace of expansion has accelerated over the past year, with more than 65 new outlets added to the network. During the same period, Ajay’s served over 1.15 crore burgers, 80 lakh cold coffees and more than one crore customers.

Affordability has remained central to Ajay’s business model. Even as food and operating costs have changed over the years, the company has continued to focus on keeping everyday café products accessible to a mass consumer base while maintaining its core quality proposition.

Founder Ajay Solanki said, “The milestone represents more than the number of outlets the company has opened. When we opened our first outlet in Navsari in 2014, the idea was simple: good food and a good café experience should not have to feel expensive. Reaching 281 outlets is an important milestone, but what makes us prouder is that the same idea has travelled with us across cities. Our franchise partners, team members and customers have built this journey with us. As we enter our 13th year, our ambition is to take Ajay’s to many more markets without losing the affordability, quality and the ‘Happy Wali Feeling’ with which we started.”

Ajay’s expansion has largely been driven by its franchise network, creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs as well as employment across its operations. Today, more than 1,100 team members are associated with the company and its wider network.

As Ajay’s Café enters its 13th year, the company is preparing for its next phase of growth. While Gujarat remains its largest market, the brand is expanding its focus on Maharashtra and Rajasthan, with Mumbai among its upcoming markets.

From one outlet in Navsari to 281 outlets across three states, Ajay’s now begins its next chapter with the same proposition on which it started: good food, accessible pricing and the Happy Wali Feeling.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Ajay’s Café Strengthens QSR Footprint with 281 Outlets Across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan
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Ajay’s Café Strengthens QSR Footprint with 281 Outlets Across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan

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Ajay’s Café Strengthens QSR Footprint with 281 Outlets Across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan
Ajay’s Café Strengthens QSR Footprint with 281 Outlets Across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan
Ajay’s Café Strengthens QSR Footprint with 281 Outlets Across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan
Ajay’s Café Strengthens QSR Footprint with 281 Outlets Across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan

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