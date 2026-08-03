AM/NS India Calls for Durable Solar Infrastructure to Support India’s Green Energy Goals

Advanced steel solutions can help enhance durability, reduce lifecycle costs and strengthen the country’s clean energy transition

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 3: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) believes durable, corrosion-resistant steel will be critical to supporting India’s next phase of renewable energy growth as the country advances towards its target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The company said the focus must be on creating solar infrastructure that is not only rapidly deployed but also built to perform reliably over decades.

With India’s solar capacity expected to more than double from around 135 GW to 300 GW by 2030, robust steel solutions will play a vital role in strengthening solar mounting structures and supporting infrastructure. As installations expand across varied geographies and weather conditions, the need for long-lasting, corrosion-resistant materials will become increasingly important.

Addressing this requirement, Magnelis® steel, a product by ArcelorMittal, offers a patented zinc-aluminium-magnesium coating technology designed to provide superior corrosion resistance through unique self-healing properties. The solution is engineered to enhance the durability of solar mounting structures and help extend asset life, supporting the industry’s shift toward infrastructure designed to perform reliably for 25 years or longer.

Magnelis® steel has already contributed to the development of approximately 6 GW of solar energy infrastructure through the supply of around 200,000 tonnes for renewable energy projects. By improving structural longevity and reducing maintenance needs, advanced steel solutions can help optimise lifecycle costs and improve returns on renewable energy investments.

AM/NS India launched Magnelis® in September 2024. The company has established a dedicated production line with a capacity of 5 lakh tonnes per annum at its flagship plant in Hazira, Gujarat.

AM/NS India’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its own decarbonisation journey. The company is targeting a reduction in emissions intensity to 1.8 tonnes of CO₂ per tonne of crude steel by FY2030, supporting its long-term decarbonisation roadmap.

Mr. Ranjan Dhar, Director & Vice President, Sales & Marketing, AM/NS India, said:

“As India scales up solar capacity to meet its clean energy targets, equal attention must be paid to the durability and longevity of the infrastructure being created. Long-lasting, corrosion-resistant steel solutions can help maximise asset performance, optimise lifecycle costs and strengthen the reliability of renewable energy installations. At AM/NS India, we are committed to supporting clean energy transition through innovative, sustainable steel solutions that help build infrastructure designed to last and contribute meaningfully to India’s green growth journey.”

ArcelorMittal commissioned a 975 MW hybrid renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh, comprising 604 MW solar, 340 MW wind and pumped hydro storage, reinforcing the company’s commitment to decarbonisation. The project is expected to meet around 20% of the Hazira plant’s energy requirements while reducing carbon emissions by approximately 1.5 million tonnes annually.

AM/NS India is working towards replacing 100% of its grid power requirements at Hazira with renewable energy by 2030. As India’s first Green Steel-certified producer, AM/NS India is strengthening a robust domestic manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem to support India’s expanding renewable energy infrastructure requirements.

Government initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM are expected to further accelerate solar adoption across the country, creating an opportunity for industry stakeholders to promote awareness around the importance of high-performance materials and long-life solar infrastructure in delivering long-term value and sustainability.

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