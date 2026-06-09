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Home > NX News > AM/NS India Collaborates with IIT Roorkee to Bridge Academia-Industry Gap Through NAMTECH

AM/NS India Collaborates with IIT Roorkee to Bridge Academia-Industry Gap Through NAMTECH

AM/NS India Collaborates with IIT Roorkee to Bridge Academia-Industry Gap Through NAMTECH

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-09 18:18 IST

Hazira/Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 9: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) and Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate across education, research, innovation, and industry engagement.

  • Partnership aims to strengthen industry-academia collaboration, accelerate workforce transformation, and undertake applied research to facilitate India’s industrial growth.
  • AM/NS India to leverage its industry-integrated educational initiative, NAMTECH (New Age Makers’ Institute of Technology), to drive joint education, research, innovation, and industry-engagement initiatives under the collaboration.

The partnership brings together the industrial expertise and global manufacturing footprint of AM/NS India and the academic and research excellence of IIT Roorkee to create a platform for advancing talent development, applied research, technology innovation, and industrial competitiveness.

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Under the framework of the MoU, the partners will explore opportunities across:

  • Joint development and delivery of academic programs, executive education, professional development courses, and workforce transformation initiatives
  • Industry-focused consulting, technical advisory services, problem-solving engagements, and technology assessments
  • Collaborative research, innovation, technology development, publications, intellectual property creation, and technology transfer initiatives.

AM/NS India will utilise NAMTECH, its industry-integrated education initiative, as a platform to fulfil the partnership’s objectives across talent development, applied research, innovation, and industry engagement. Established to bridge the gap between academia and industry, NAMTECH brings together experiential learning, industry-led curricula, and real-world problem solving to create future-ready talent and accelerate the translation of research into industrial impact.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to building future-ready talent and strengthening India’s capabilities in advanced manufacturing and industrial innovation. It is expected to create opportunities for students, researchers, faculty, and industry professionals to work together on real-world challenges and contribute to the country’s long-term industrial and economic growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dilip Oommen, CEO, AM/NS India, said: “India’s industrial transformation will require deep collaboration between industry and academia. Through this strategic collaboration with IIT Roorkee and leveraging NAMTECH as our industry-integrated education and innovation platform, we aim to build future-ready talent, accelerate applied research, and develop impactful solutions that strengthen the competitiveness and sustainability of India’s manufacturing and steel sectors.”

Dr. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said: “This collaboration marks an important step in translating academic research into industry-relevant outcomes. By combining IIT Roorkee’s research strengths with the industrial expertise of AM/NS India and the industry-integrated learning ecosystem of NAMTECH, we aim to advance sustainability in alignment with Viksit Bharat vision through practical, scalable, and implementable solutions driven by education, technology development and deployment, and innovation.”

Mr. Sanjay Sharma, Member Board of Directors, NAMTECH, added: “NAMTECH was established to redefine and strengthen the way manufacturing and academia collaborate in preparing talent for the future. This partnership will further enable the creation of new pathways for experiential learning, applied research, and innovation-driven outcomes that are closely aligned with evolving industry needs and priorities.”

The MoU establishes a long-term framework for collaboration and creates a platform for sustained engagement between industry and academia to develop talent, accelerate innovation, and address emerging challenges facing India’s manufacturing and steel sectors.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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AM/NS India Collaborates with IIT Roorkee to Bridge Academia-Industry Gap Through NAMTECH
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AM/NS India Collaborates with IIT Roorkee to Bridge Academia-Industry Gap Through NAMTECH

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AM/NS India Collaborates with IIT Roorkee to Bridge Academia-Industry Gap Through NAMTECH
AM/NS India Collaborates with IIT Roorkee to Bridge Academia-Industry Gap Through NAMTECH
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