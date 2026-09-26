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Home > NX News > AM/NS India Strengthens Community and Environmental Support During Ganesh Visarjan in Hazira

AM/NS India Strengthens Community and Environmental Support During Ganesh Visarjan in Hazira

AM/NS India Strengthens Community and Environmental Support During Ganesh Visarjan in Hazira

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-26 13:37 IST

Hazira/ Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 26: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), in close collaboration with the Surat Police Department, stepped forward to support eco friendly practices during Ganesh Visarjan at Hazira, the city’s largest immersion site.

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AM/NS India Strengthens Community and Environmental Support During Ganesh Visarjan in Hazira

Recognising the vital role of the police in maintaining order and guiding Ganesh Mandals, AM/NS India honoured those Mandals that complied with police instructions by conducting early morning immersions. As a gesture of appreciation, more than 1,000 mango saplings were presented to the Mandals, reinforcing the message of environmental preservation.

AM/NS India Strengthens Community and Environmental Support During Ganesh Visarjan in Hazira

The sapling distribution was carried out under the Government of India’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, anchored in Gujarat by the Forest Department.

To further assist the police in ensuring smooth operations, AM/NS India also provided around 10 Machinery units, including cranes and forklifts, which facilitated the safe immersion of large idols.

AM/NS India Strengthens Community and Environmental Support During Ganesh Visarjan in Hazira

This initiative highlighted AM/NS India’s commitment to community partnership and environmental stewardship, while acknowledging the crucial support of the Surat Police Department in enabling a safe and sustainable Ganesh Visarjan.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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AM/NS India Strengthens Community and Environmental Support During Ganesh Visarjan in Hazira
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AM/NS India Strengthens Community and Environmental Support During Ganesh Visarjan in Hazira

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AM/NS India Strengthens Community and Environmental Support During Ganesh Visarjan in Hazira
AM/NS India Strengthens Community and Environmental Support During Ganesh Visarjan in Hazira
AM/NS India Strengthens Community and Environmental Support During Ganesh Visarjan in Hazira
AM/NS India Strengthens Community and Environmental Support During Ganesh Visarjan in Hazira
AM/NS India Strengthens Community and Environmental Support During Ganesh Visarjan in Hazira

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