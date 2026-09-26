AM/NS India Strengthens Community and Environmental Support During Ganesh Visarjan in Hazira

Hazira/ Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 26: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), in close collaboration with the Surat Police Department, stepped forward to support eco friendly practices during Ganesh Visarjan at Hazira, the city’s largest immersion site.

Recognising the vital role of the police in maintaining order and guiding Ganesh Mandals, AM/NS India honoured those Mandals that complied with police instructions by conducting early morning immersions. As a gesture of appreciation, more than 1,000 mango saplings were presented to the Mandals, reinforcing the message of environmental preservation.

The sapling distribution was carried out under the Government of India’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, anchored in Gujarat by the Forest Department.

To further assist the police in ensuring smooth operations, AM/NS India also provided around 10 Machinery units, including cranes and forklifts, which facilitated the safe immersion of large idols.

This initiative highlighted AM/NS India’s commitment to community partnership and environmental stewardship, while acknowledging the crucial support of the Surat Police Department in enabling a safe and sustainable Ganesh Visarjan.

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