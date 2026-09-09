AM/NS India Strengthens Specialised Steel Portfolio With Pelican

Corrosion-resistant steel solution designed for construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, and engineering applications

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 9: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) today launched AM/NS Pelican, a premium galvanised steel brand designed to meet growing demand from India’s construction, infrastructure, manufacturing and engineering sectors. The launch strengthens the company’s portfolio of value-added steel solutions and underscores its focus on developing specialised products tailored to specific customer requirements.

The launch comes amid rising demand for corrosion-resistant steel products driven by infrastructure development, industrial expansion and increasing preference for durable, low-maintenance materials across construction and manufacturing applications.

The Indian galvanised steel market is estimated at 7.65 MnT in CY25 and is expected to grow at 8% annually over 2030.

Galvanised steel has a protective coating that helps protect it from rust and corrosion. AM/NS Pelican has been developed to provide customers with reliable corrosion protection, consistent quality and long service life. Its superior corrosion resistance, uniform coating quality and excellent formability make it suitable for applications where durability, appearance and ease of fabrication are critical.

The product can be used across a wide range of applications, including roofing and roof-support sections, tubes, air-conditioning and ventilation systems, cable trays, fencing, furniture, drums and barrels, and other general engineering uses.

Pelican will be manufactured using AM/NS India’s advanced galvanising capabilities and will be made available through the company’s extensive distribution and customer network across India.

Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President – Sales & Marketing, AM/NS India, said: “Indian customers increasingly require steel solutions tailored to specific applications and performance needs. AM/NS Pelican offers a high-quality galvanised steel solution that combines reliable corrosion protection with consistent quality and performance. The launch further strengthens our growing portfolio of specialised steel products and expands the range of value-added solutions we can offer customers across construction, manufacturing and engineering sectors.”

AM/NS India is expanding its portfolio of specialised, value-added steel brands to address evolving customer requirements across infrastructure, construction and manufacturing. AM/NS Pelican joins Structromax and Weldstar, two specialised steel brands launched by the company earlier this year. While Structromax addresses the needs of infrastructure and structural applications, and Weldstar serves manufacturers of heavy equipment and machinery requiring high-strength steel, Pelican is designed for applications where corrosion resistance, durability and long-term performance are critical.

Together, these brands reflect AM/NS India’s strategy of developing application-focused steel solutions to meet increasingly specific customer needs and make a wider choice of high-quality steel available in India.

The launch of AM/NS Pelican reflects AM/NS India’s continued focus on expanding its portfolio of specialised, customer-centric steel solutions. Backed by advanced galvanising infrastructure and a nationwide distribution network, the brand is positioned to meet the growing demand for high-performance, corrosion-resistant steel across construction, manufacturing and engineering sectors while offering customers a trusted solution for long-term durability and value.

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