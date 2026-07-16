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Home > NX News > AM/NS India, SVNIT Join Hands to Bridge Industry-Academia Skill Gap

AM/NS India, SVNIT Join Hands to Bridge Industry-Academia Skill Gap

AM/NS India, SVNIT Join Hands to Bridge Industry-Academia Skill Gap

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-16 17:59 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 16: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), in partnership with Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), today inaugurated the Employability Enhancement Program (EEP), a one-year certification course aimed at bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements for young engineering talent from Surat and surrounding regions.

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The inaugural ceremony was graced by Mr. Tejas Parmar, IAS, Hon’ble Collector & District Magistrate, Surat, as the Guest of Honour; Prof. (Dr.) Anupam Shukla, Director, SVNIT Surat; and Mr. Ashutosh Telang, Director & VP – HR & Administration, AM/NS India, along with senior faculty members of SVNIT, representatives from AM/NS India, and local village heads and parents.

The first batch comprises 80 participants, including 40 engineering graduates and 40 diploma holders, selected from Surat and nearby areas, who will undergo a one-year certification course jointly delivered by SVNIT Surat and AM/NS India. The program has been designed to equip participants with practical industry knowledge, technical competencies, industrial safety awareness, quality management practices, and professional skills required in modern manufacturing environments.

By 2030, India must create 115 million jobs, and 63% of the workforce will need skill upgradation to meet industry needs and new technology demands. Bridging this gap requires modern training systems and strong collaboration between government, academia and industry. The Employability Enhancement Program has been designed as a practical response to this challenge, helping create a future-ready workforce for Gujarat and India.

AM/NS India, SVNIT Join Hands to Bridge Industry-Academia Skill Gap

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tejas Parmar, IAS, Hon’ble Collector & District Magistrate, Surat, said, “Surat’s growth story must be powered by skilled local talent. This initiative by AM/NS India and SVNIT creates meaningful opportunities for our youth and contributes to the larger vision of a skilled and developed India.”

Mr. Ashutosh Telang, Director & VP – HR & Administration, AM/NS India, said, “At AM/NS India, we believe industrial growth and community development must progress together. Through this program, we aim to enhance employability, create opportunities for local youth, and build a stronger talent pipeline for the manufacturing sector.”

Prof. (Dr.) Anupam Shukla, Director, SVNIT Surat, added, “This program reflects the strength of industry-academia collaboration. By combining academic excellence with real-world industrial exposure, we are preparing participants to meet the evolving needs of industry and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth.”

The Employability Enhancement Program represents another significant step in AM/NS India’s commitment to community development, skill enhancement, and creating brighter futures for the youth of Surat and beyond.

Last week, AM/NS India was selected as the Anchor Industry Partner for the Surat ITI Cluster under the Government of India’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) initiative, comprising Government ITI Surat as the hub institute and Government ITIs at Hazira, Bardoli, Sachin, and Surat (Women) as spoke institutes to strengthen industry-aligned vocational training and employability.

Together, these initiatives reflect AM/NS India’s belief that collaboration between industry, academia, and government is essential to creating a skilled talent pool that can support India’s manufacturing growth and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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AM/NS India, SVNIT Join Hands to Bridge Industry-Academia Skill Gap
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AM/NS India, SVNIT Join Hands to Bridge Industry-Academia Skill Gap

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