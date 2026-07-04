AMNS International School Celebrates Strong Multi-Sport Performance at Khel Mahakumbh 2025–26

Hazira/Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 4: AM/NS International School, Surat, has once again reaffirmed its sporting prowess by securing the Overall Runners Up position at the district-level finals of Khel Mahakumbh 2025-2026, the Government of Gujarat’s flagship sports initiative.

Students competed across multiple disciplines under the tournament’s cumulative points system and delivered an outstanding performance in Athletics, Swimming, Basketball, Football, Karate, Skating, Lawn Tennis, Badminton, and Table Tennis. The government felicitated the students with individual cash prizes, and AM/NS International School was also felicitated with a cash prize of Rs. 90,000.

This accomplishment adds to the school’s consistent record in sports. In recent years, AM/NS International School has achieved notable success in various sporting events.

Expressing pride in the accomplishment, Sunita Matoo, Principal, AM/NS International School, said, “This achievement reflects the dedication, discipline, and sporting excellence demonstrated by our students and mentors. At AM/NS International School, we believe sports play a vital role in shaping confidence, character, and leadership, and this recognition motivates us to continue fostering holistic excellence.”

About Arcelormittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India):

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steel manufacturing organisations. A leading integrated flat carbon steel producer in India, the company has a crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum with state-of-the-art downstream facilities. It produces a fully diversified range of flat steel products, including value-added steel, and has a pellet capacity of 20 million tonnes. The company is also setting up an 8.2 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant in Andhra Pradesh. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India currently stands as the only integrated steel company in the country to have received the Green Steel Certificate from the Ministry of Steel.

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