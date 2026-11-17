New Delhi [India], November 17: Apollo Micro Systems Limited’s subsidiary, Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited (ADIPL), has signed a binding Expression of Interest to acquire up to 26% of A-Thon Allterrain Private Limited, marking a proposed expansion into land systems.

In an exchange filing dated November 17, 2026, the company said the proposed investment would cover up to 26% of A-Thon’s fully diluted equity share capital. ADIPL intends to increase its holding in subsequent tranches at the same valuation, subject to satisfactory due diligence and definitive agreements.

A-Thon is an indigenous designer and manufacturer of all-terrain and side-by-side utility vehicles and holds an industrial licence. Its vehicle platforms are expected to support last-mile ground connectivity for the Apollo Group’s aerial platforms and address armed forces’ logistics requirements in high-altitude and difficult terrain.

The proposed investment would add a land systems vertical alongside the group’s existing capabilities in defence electronics, avionics, missile systems, underwater weapons and aerial platforms.

The agreement includes binding provisions covering exclusivity, standstill and confidentiality. A-Thon and its promoters cannot engage with other investors or acquirers during ADIPL’s due diligence and for 90 days thereafter. Major corporate actions during this period will require ADIPL’s prior written consent.

The acquisition remains subject to financial, legal, technical and regulatory due diligence, definitive agreements and necessary approvals. The consideration and transaction structure—including whether it involves fresh shares, existing shares or both—will be determined after due diligence.

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