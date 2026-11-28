Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 28: Parul University’s Parul Institute of Law commemorated the Samvidhan Diwas 2026 (77th Constitution Day) with a special Induction Moot Court Competition that aligned future lawyers as well as distinguished people from the judiciary to have an engaging exercise discussing constitutional law. The event included the distribution of 500 copies of the Constitution of India in Gujarati and Hindi to the local villagers in a bid to ensure both constitutional education and awareness among the citizens as far as their rights, duties and values are concerned. The culminating event of the programme was taking a Constitution oath, administered by Shri D. V. Savalia, in which every participant vowed to abide by the Constitution, protect democratic ethos and perform their constitutional obligations. Centered around the topic of a constitutional case related to the Writ of Habeas Corpus, this competition gave students a chance to engage with constitutional provisions, fundamental rights as well as the application of judicial interpretation.

The session witnessed the distinguished presence of Shri K. R. Rabari, Former Principal District and Sessions Judge, Shri D.V. Savalia, Full-time Secretary, DLSA, Vadodara, Ms. Shefali Roy, Arbitrator and Advocate, Supreme Court of India, Shri Dharmesh Vasava, Deputy Mamlatdar, Waghodia, and Shri Sourav Karmakar, Founder of Panchayat Resolution Committee (PRC). The event was managed by Shri Shubhank Khare, Assistant Director, Training and Placement Cell, Parul University, and Adv. Sohelkhan Y. Pathan, Legal Advisor of Parul University Legal Aid Centre.

In their speeches, the dignitaries focused on the importance of the Constitution, the importance of Rule of Law, Fundamental Rights and social justice, while highlighting the mutual responsibilities every citizen owes the country. Rather than utilising legal terminology, they addressed a largely rural audience in non-jargon language, not legal terms, showing that the law can matter to ordinary people.They advised the citizens on the necessity of protecting their rights, the need to protect the rights of others and fulfilling their duties in a democratic setup.

An Eminent Five-Judge Bench for the Grand Finale

The grand finale was adjudicated by a panel of 5 former Hon’ble Judges of Gujarat High Court including Hon’ble Justice Sh. Pradipkumar P. Bhatt, Hon’ble Justice Sh. Jayant M. Patel, Hon’ble Justice Sh. S.H. Vora, Hon’ble Justice Sh. K.A. Puj and Hon’ble Justice Sh. B.N. Karia. The presence of these distinguished judges gave the participants an invaluable opportunity to present their arguments to experienced members of the judiciary and gain insights into courtroom proceedings, legal interpretation and constitutional adjudication.

The topic was centered on Writ of Habeas Corpus and it encouraged the participants to look at the protection of personal liberty and the constitutional safeguards available to citizens. The different rounds gave the students a practical exposure to the different aspects of legal proceedings through legal research, case preparation, drafting and oral arguments.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President, Parul University said, “A strong understanding of the Constitution begins with the ability to question, interpret and uphold principles of the Constitution. Such platforms allow young law students to go beyond the textbooks, feel the responsibilities of the legal practice and appreciate how law is a safeguard for the rights and freedoms of each citizen.”

The competition had around 40 teams of first year law students from the University and 45 legal luminaries as judges for the different rounds. The rounds of preliminary, quarter-final and semi-finals were conducted online, while the grand finale was held at the Moot Court Hall. The competition also gave the first year students an opportunity to experience the discipline and preparation that goes into courtroom proceedings at an early stage of their academic journey. This inspired them to approach constitutional issues with clarity, critical thinking, and a deeper understanding of the responsibilities inherent in the legal profession.

Through these various academic initiatives, Parul University has remained committed to the cause of experiential learning, thus providing relevant opportunities to the students from the field of law to get connected with the legal community. The competition celebrated Constitution Day in true spirit and preserved the values of justice, liberty and constitutional obligations in the courtroom arena giving the chance to students aspiring to become legal practitioners experience their importance in real life.

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