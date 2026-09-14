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Home > NX News > Asian Games 2026: Olympian Pranati Nayak to Represent India in Japan

Asian Games 2026: Olympian Pranati Nayak to Represent India in Japan

Asian Games 2026: Olympian Pranati Nayak to Represent India in Japan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-14 14:40 IST

Only Indian gymnast selected for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

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Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 14: Olympian Pranati Nayak, who trains at the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High-Performance Centre (Odisha AM/NS GHPC) in Bhubaneswar, has been selected to represent India at the 20th Asian Games 2026, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

Pranati is the only Indian gymnast selected for the Asian Games and will compete in the Women’s Vault and Women’s All-Around events in Artistic Gymnastics.

Her selection follows a strong run of performances, including a silver medal in the Women’s Vault at the FIG World Challenge Cup 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Ashutosh Telang, Director & Vice President – HR & Administration, AM/NS India, said, “Pranati’s selection as India’s sole gymnast for the Asian Games is a significant achievement and reflects her consistency, discipline and determination. At the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High-Performance Centre, our focus is on providing athletes with the training and support required to compete at the highest level. We wish Pranati the very best as she represents India in Aichi-Nagoya.”

Pranati represented India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and has consistently delivered strong performances at national and international competitions. In 2026, she won silver at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Tashkent and gold at the 54th All India Railway Gymnastics Championship, besides representing India at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In 2025, she won bronze at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships and the FIG Apparatus World Cup, and secured one gold, one silver, and one bronze at the 38th National Games. She has also won multiple medals at national championships and international FIG events over the past few years.

The Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High-Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar supports the development of high-performance gymnasts through specialised coaching, training infrastructure and athlete support, with the objective of enabling Indian athletes to compete successfully at national and international levels.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Asian Games 2026: Olympian Pranati Nayak to Represent India in Japan
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Asian Games 2026: Olympian Pranati Nayak to Represent India in Japan
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